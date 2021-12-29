5% supply ‘crisis’ of hospital medicines

According to the Semiannual Report on Supply Problems published today by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Aemps), the bottleneck caused by the Covid-19 has relaxed and the setbacks derived from it have experienced a fall of more than 70 percent in the second half of 2020. In this sense, it should be remembered that 4.74 percent of the medicines authorized by category of prescription for use hospital has had supply problems.

This figure, shared on the Twitter profile of the Spanish Society of Hospital Pharmacy (SEFH), is above the supply problems of prescription drugs (3.25 percent), of drugs associated with hospital diagnosis (2.08 percent) and, lastly, of those that have been acquired without recipe (1.75 percent).

Regarding the supply difficulties according to the prescription conditions, the statistics lead the prescription drugs (432), followed by those for hospital use (148), those for hospital diagnosis (31) and, finally, those medicines obtained without any prescription (22).

Given the usual tensions in the supply chain, which accounted for 6 percent of the total, there has been a considerable reduction compared to the first quarter of the same year, when the health crisis had a strong impact on these problems. Of the total 32,873 authorized presentations in Spain, corresponding to 14,217 medicines, 1.9 percent (633 in total) were affected by supply problems during the second half of 2020. Despite the health crisis, this data has continued to remain stable, with percentages in the last years that are around 2.5 percent.

Actions of the Aemps in the face of the Covid-19 crisis

As for the main causes detected, there are manufacturing difficulties not derived from quality problems, with 28 percent of all notifications; the increase in demand, the supply of active ingredients and the capacity problems of the plant, all of them with 17 percent.

The crisis of SARS-CoV-2 has marked the course of the year, so the Aemps has continued to carry out an exhaustive monitoring of the medicines considered essential for the management of Covid-19, with the aim of detecting and anticipating the needs of the moment and that there are no breakages of stock.

In order to achieve the supply and complete the needs that the national market could not satisfy, the Agency has continued to authorize, as quickly as possible, the importation of medicines from the entire international market under conditions of safety. Exceptional marketing authorizations and export stops to third countries have been necessary to increase the availability of medicines considered essential.