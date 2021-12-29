5 eating habits that could help you prevent high cholesterol

The high cholesterol levels, particularly known as bad cholesterol (LDL), increase the risk of suffering from various diseases, especially the cardiovascular. LDL receives this acronym from the way it is called low-density lipoproteins, which tend to accumulate around the arteries forming a plaque, which prevents the free circulation of blood.

This plaque build-up also promotes inflammation of the blood passages, causing damage such as atherosclerosis. For all these reasons, health specialists place so much emphasis on the importance of taking care of what we eat and of having a balanced diet accompanied by regular exercise. To achieve this goal, we share with you Five Eating Habits That Could Help You Prevent High Cholesterol.

According to experts, changes in lifestyle and especially in food, can always improve nutrition and health values of a person, although in severe cases, cholesterol may warrant a visit to the doctor and even chemical treatment. Therefore, before raising your cholesterol levels, take these five habits into account that could dramatically improve your health in a positive way and even your appearance.

5 eating habits to prevent high cholesterol

1. Reduce saturated fat

Saturated fats increase total cholesterol, so reducing your intake also helps lower bad cholesterol (LDL) levels. Saturated fats are mainly found in red meat and whole dairy products.

2. Eliminate trans fats

Trans fats are a type of fat that is not found naturally in any food, but is a creation of human civilization. These are vegetable fats that have undergone a hydrogenization process, to be handled more easily, which reduces costs in food production.

These can be found in margarines, sweet or salty biscuits and cakes of industrial production or foods with the legend “partially hydrogenated vegetable oil”. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) banned the use of partially hydrogenated vegetable oils as of January 1, 2021.

3. Increase the consumption of plant-based foods

Fruits, vegetables and legumes contain soluble and insoluble fiber, of which the former prevent cholesterol from being absorbed in the digestive tract and entering the bloodstream, which in turn, prevents the accumulation of this compound.

For this reason, it is advisable to consume plant-based foods such as whole grain cereals (such as oats and oat bran), fruits (apples, bananas, oranges, pears, strawberries), legumes (such as beans, lentils, chickpeas, lima beans) and of course, green leafy and cruciferous vegetables (Brussels sprouts, broccoli, spinach, lettuce, chard).

4. Consume Omega 3 fatty acids

Omega 3 fatty acids increase the levels of good cholesterol (HDL) in the blood, which helps prevent cardiovascular disease, reduce blood pressure, blood clots and inflammation of the arteries.

Find this nutrient in oily fish such as salmon, tuna and sardines (canned or fresh), mackerel, herring, etc., in addition to walnuts, flaxseeds and chia.

5. Limit salt

Salt does not lower blood cholesterol levels, but it does reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease because it helps lower blood pressure. Nutrition experts point out that the amount of sodium (salt) should be limited to no more than 2,300 milligrams, or about a teaspoon of salt per day.

Sodium is often used as a preservative, so we not only consume it in the food we eat, but there are many products that harm people’s health because they are commercially available and do not taste salty, such as sweet cookies, ketchup, instant soups, among others.