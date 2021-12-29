30 Christmas Movies You Can Stream With Your Family: Check Them Here

There’s nothing better than watching Christmas movies to set the festive mood on Christmas Eve and December 25th. The best thing is that there are options for all tastes, from animated to comedy and even horror or action.

Here we collect some Christmas tapes of different genres that you can watch on the streaming platforms Disney +, Star +, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max and Apple TV +.

My poor little angel 1 to 6

It can be seen at: Disney +

The first two films of this brand, starring Macaulay Culkin, are great Christmas classics ideal for family viewing.

The rest are little known, but they are also available online, including a new one released a couple of weeks ago by Disney +: My poor sweet little angel.

High School Musical: The Musical: Holiday Special (2020)

It can be seen at: Disney +

Christmas special from the Disney + musical series, starring Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett and the rest of the cast, who perform classic songs like This Christmas, Feliz Navidad, (Hanukkah) Medley and more.

Noelle

It can be seen at: Disney +

Starring Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader. Noelle is the daughter of Santa Claus and envies her brother, who will take the job after his father.

The promised gift 1 and 2

It can be seen at: Disney +

The first film, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, is another of the great Christmas classics. The actor plays Howard Langston, a businessman who is late for his son’s karate class and, to forgive him, promises to give him whatever he wants for Christmas. The boy asks him for a Turboman figure… the most popular toy and he is totally exhausted.

Beauty and the Beast: An Enchanted Christmas (1997)

It can be seen at: Disney +

For fans of Disney princesses, this film tells of Bella’s Christmas at the castle. While she wanted to celebrate big, the Beast disagreed.

Amadrinhada

It can be seen at: Disney +

The fairy apprentice Eleanor realizes that her profession doesn’t have much of a future. Now he wants to show that magic is necessary in this world.

This film stars Chilean Santiago Cabrera, along with Jillian Bell, Isla Fisher and more.

Jack’s Strange World (1993)

It can be seen at: Disney +

Is this a Christmas or Halloween movie? It actually works for both holidays.

The Lord of Halloween, Jack Skellington, bored of doing the same thing every year, discovers the City of Christmas and is fascinated, so he decides to improve this holiday. After kidnapping Santa Claus, create a version of the celebration totally opposite to the one that exists.

Santa Clause 1 and 2

It can be seen at: Disney +

In the first part, a traditional Christmas film, the publicist Scott Calvin must take the place of Santa Claus, who had an accident.

Scrooge’s Ghosts (2009)

It can be seen at: Disney +

Inspired by the classic Charles Dickens novel A Christmas Carol, it tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, who often has an aggressive attitude towards Christmas, his employee Bob Cratchit and his merry nephew.

Hard to Kill (1988)

Can be viewed at: Star +

Many consider this action classic as a Christmas movie, although actor Bruce Willis denied that it was so a couple of years ago. Anyway, if you like this genre, you can consider it on your list to watch.

The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017)

Can be viewed at: Star +

For fans of biographies, it tells how British author Charles Dickens created, after several failures, the book A Christmas Carol, which helped shape the celebration as we know it today.

Operation Merry Christmas (2021)

Can be seen on: HBO Max

Actress Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries) is Erica Miller, who lands at an Air Force base to gather evidence to support its closure. However, while there she falls in love with Captain Andrew Jantz.

8-bit Christmas (2021)

Can be seen on: HBO Max

Set in the Chicago suburbs in the 1980s, the film chronicles the epic adventure of a 10-year-old boy, Jake Doyle (Winslow Fegley), who wants to get the best video game console for Christmas.

Dear Christmas (2020)

Can be seen on: HBO Max

Starring 90s series actress Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Melissa Joan Hart, centers on a podcast host who develops an unexpected romance with a local firefighter during the holidays.

Beethoven: A Christmas Adventure (2011)

Can be seen on: HBO Max

From the saga of films of the beloved Saint Bernard dog, Beethoven, in which the dog will do everything possible to save Christmas when a Santa Claus sleigh accident jeopardizes the celebration.

The Christmas of the rebellious mothers

Can be viewed on: HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video

From the popular Rebel Mothers comedy saga, Amy (Mila Kunis), Kiki (Kristen Bel) and Carla (Kathryn Hahn) try to throw the perfect parties for their families, all the while receiving visits from their own mothers, giving I move on to funny situations.

The Grinch

Can be viewed at: Amazon Prime Video

The favorite of many, it tells how the Grinch, played by the legendary Jim Carrey, hates Christmas so much and his neighbors, who celebrate that excess, that he wishes the holidays are over forever.

Bloody Christmas (2018)

Can be viewed at: Amazon Prime Video

For lovers of the horror / horror genre. A serious murderer who usually kills people on Christmas Eve, in a town in Norway, goes after a group of friends.

Write me for Christmas (2019)

Can be viewed at: Amazon Prime Video

Starring actor Chad Michael Murray, known for the 2000s series One Tree Hill and Gilmore Girls, as well as the film The New Cinderella (2004) with Hilary Duff.

The female lead is Torrey DeVitto, who at Christmas sends letters to five people who were very important in her life.

Christmas at the Plaza Hotel (2019)

Can be viewed at: Amazon Prime Video

When historian Jessica is hired to create the Plaz ‘hotel’s Christmas display, she uncovers important facts while teaming up with handsome decorator Nick to bring the exhibit to life. Starring Elizabeth Henstridge and Ryan Paevey

The polar Express

Can be viewed at: Amazon Prime Video

Another Christmas classic, this time animated and led by Tom Hanks. At Christmas, a boy gets on a train, which appears out of nowhere with five minutes to midnight, and takes him to the North Pole.

Mariah Carey: A Magical Christmas (2020) and The Magic Continues (2021)

Viewable on: Apple TV +

Fans of the famous singer Mariah Carey, known as one of the queens of Christmas for her iconic song All I Want for Christmas Is You, can enjoy two special documentaries for Christmas Eve.