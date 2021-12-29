3 movies that are trending on Netflix

The trends of Netflix They are constantly updated so there are always new titles that enter the list of what is most attracting the attention of users. Next, we recommend three films that are causing people to talk.

Death to 2021

2021 – Dir: Jack Clough, Josh Ruben

Flashback comic that combines stock footage with scripted sketches to walk through the good and bad of the year 2021. This mockumentary stars Nick Mohammed, Alistair Green, Lucy Liu, Stockard Channing, Diane Morgan, William Jackson Harper, Hugh Grant, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Joe Keery and Cristin Milioti.

Unforgivable

2021 – Dir: Nora Fingscheidt

Based on the British miniseries Unforgiven (2009), this movie directed by Nora fingscheidt and starring Sandra Bullock revolves around Ruth Slater, a woman who After serving a sentence for a violent crime, she is released from prison and tries to reintegrate herself into a society that refuses to forgive her for her past. The harsh criticism from all those who used to be a part of her life lead her to seek one last chance to redeem herself: to find her younger sister, whom she was forced to abandon long ago.

More about Unforgivable in this note.

The best of my life

2015 – Dir: Gabriele Muccino

This film revolves around an award-winning author who, after the death of his wife, suffers a nervous breakdown while caring for his daughter. Years later, she still cannot overcome what she suffered in her childhood. The movie stars Russell Crowe, Amanda Seyfried, Aaron Paul, Diane Kruger, Bruce Greenwood, Kylie Rogers, Quvenzhané Wallis, Jane Fonda, and Octavia Spencer.