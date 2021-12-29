3 Meryl Streep movies available on the platform

Falling in love with my ex

The plot centers around this fun romantic triangle. After ten years of separation and, consequently, of psychotherapy, Jane (Streep) has already managed to overcome feelings of guilt and grudges against his ex (Alec baldwin). But suddenly, during a family celebration, she rediscovers her passion with him, although the relationship is kept secret so as not to disturb the emotional stability of her three children. Also, he has remarried a much younger woman who is hell-bent on getting pregnant. In turn, another divorced appears (Steve Martin) who is very attracted to her.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News to stay informed

Embed

The laundry

A widow (Meryl streep) investigates insurance fraud. All leads lead to two Panama City attorneys (Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas) that benefit from the loopholes of the global financial system …. Film about the so-called “Panama Papers”, a journalistic investigation of 2017 in which, after a leak from a law firm, it was revealed that important world figures had undeclared assets in banks of Panama, tax haven.

Embed

Don´t look up

This movie was released December 24 in Netflix with an important cast made up of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, and Cate Blanchett. The plot follows two astronomers who discover that in a few months a meteorite will destroy planet Earth. From that moment, they must warn humanity of the danger that lies ahead, but both the government and the media do not take them seriously.

Read more ►Perfect crime, the 2007 movie that is now all the rage on Netflix

Embed

How much does Netflix cost

The streaming service has three different plans. The basic plan is $ 279 and has a 480 px resolution and a screen. The standard plan is $ 459 and has a resolution of 1080p and two screens at the same time. And the premium plan is worth $ 669, with 4K + HDR resolution and four displays at the same time.

Read more ►Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, the series starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, released its preview