3 Films that broke box office records and that hit Netflix in JANUARY 2022

They have elapsed almost two years since the pandemic by Covid-19 arrived in Mexico, and since then, the way people had fun has changed due to social confinement and protocols that involve distancing or even prohibiting certain activities.

This is why most people match in that during the pandemic and the confinement after the crisis sanitary, increased the amount of time they spent in front of the television searching for the best content through streaming platforms.

Netflix, one of the favorites in the streaming market

In this sense, people wonder what they can see on the streaming giant, Netflix, where you can find a wide variety of films from various themes and genres.

Whether to produce content original, or, when buying the rights to reproduce certain films, the truth is that in any of the cases, Netflix makes million-dollar investments with the aim of entertaining and toast the best productions to its users.

The best releases for 2022

It is under this panorama that now the platform that is based in Los Gatos, California already prepares for the new year and to surprise its users, now it has released the list of the series and films that will arrive in January 2022.

That is why we will make you the recommendation of three films that broke box office records upon release and will now be hosted on the largest service platform by streaming.

A quiet place

This is one of the tapes that reaches the platform len 2022 and that broke record at the box office after its premiere in 2018. Its story unfolds after an inexplicable event, after three months in 2020, the majority of the Earth’s human population has been annihilated By blind creatures but with a hearing hypersensitive and a seemingly impenetrable shell that attack anything that makes noise.

Bloodshot

This film will be added to the streaming platform in January and is one of the films that broke the box office at its premiere, it stars Vin Diesel, who plays Ray Garrison.

Ray Garrison is a fallen soldier, of whom the corporation Rising Spirit Technologies (RST) takes your body and uses nanotechnology to turn it into a machine superhuman and biotech killer called Bloodshot. When he realizes what he has become, Ray does not know what is real and what is the product of his imagination.

The Lazarus Effect

This is one of the films that will arrive on the streaming platform and that you should not miss, and it is a new revision of the mythical horror story about the unreachable struggle of the human being to return life after death.

Through the first-person experiences of a group of people, this film tells the story of a scientific in his personal challenge against the mother nature in his attempt to revive a corpse, and the difficulties that this will bring.

