2022 is MARVELized in film and television

The series and films of the most powerful heroes on Earth, space and now the multiverse continue for 2022, and Marvel continues to set the bar high, even for themselves, with the expansion of its Cinematic Universe.

After the successful premieres of the series WandaVision, Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, What if…? Y Hawkeye on the Disney + platform and the ups and downs in the film industry with Black widow, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, Venom Let There Be Carnage and the box office phenomenon Spider-Man: No Way Home, the question that the audience is asking today is … what else is coming?

SERIES

On the side of the small screen, the series will seek to expand the universe that Marvel has created for more than a decade and will take it in a way in which each week they will give something to talk about.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Christmas Special (Christmas 2022)

Christmas 2022 will be freaked out by Marvel’s first Christmas special, which will feature the appearance of Drax (Dave Bautista), Peter Quill / Starlord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Groot (Vin Diesel), Rocket raccoon (Bradley Cooper) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff).

This special will be directed by James Gunn and promises to be the same as the films of this group of space heroes, irreverent and fun.

She-hulk (2022)

The cousin of Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) will have its introductory series sometime in 2022.

The lawyer Jennifer walters —Interpreted by Tatiana Maslany— will obtain the strength and power of the emerald giant; Although its plot is still unknown, the series of She-hulk you will see the return of Emil Blönsky / Abomination.

Moon knight (2022)

Oscar Isaac joins Marvel to play the vigilante with dissociative identity disorder, Marc spector / Moon Knight.

Like the series She-hulkIt is not yet known what the story will be about, but it will arrive on the Disney + platform sometime in 2022.

Ms. Marvel (summer 2022)

The first Muslim superhero, Kamala khan – starring the young Iman Vellani – will arrive on the Disney + streaming platform.

The series of six chapters and will introduce us to the teenager inspired by Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson); Kamala It will also be part of the film Marvels, a sequel to Captain Marvel.

What If…?, Season 2

Following the success of the first season, Marvel announced the second volume of this universe-expanding series.

In one of the episodes Gamora meet Tony Stark, something that did not appear in the first part due to problems generated by Covid-19. He is also expected to tell the stories of Captain carter, Thor Y T’Challa.

MOVIE THEATER

On the big screen there are tapes that continue with the theme of the multiverse, but there will also be some that explain what happened to some Avengers after what happened in Endgame (2019).

Morbius (January 27th)

The year will start with the movie Morbius, a film that has waited almost two years to see the light of the Covid-19 pandemic. It is part of the universe created in collaboration with Marvel-Sony and its arachnid universe.

This will be the origin story of the Doctor Michael morbius —Interpreted by Jared Leto— who seeks the cure of a strange disease in the blood, which he suffers from.

In his quest he will expose himself to an experimental bat treatment, which will turn him into a living vampire thirsty for blood, superhuman powers and an aversion to sunlight.

Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8)

The fourth installment of God of Thunder, Thor, will land in the second half of 2022; this time “The Strongest Avenger” will face a threat that rivals the power of the deities, who will personify this villain known as Gorr, The butcher of the gods, it will be Christian Bale.

The film will be directed by Taika Waititi and will feature the participation of Guardians of the Galaxy, Lady sif (Jaimie Alexander), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and marks the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who in the tape will wear the Mjölnir.

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (May 6th)

After being delayed numerous times, the sequel to Doctor Strange, a film that will be directed by Sam Raimi.

This time Strange will face, once again, the ruptures in space-time that have originated since the series Loki and the spell he cast to help Spider-man.

In order to deal with this clash between realities, he will ask for the help of Wanda maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) to repair this series of gaps between alternative realities.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 1 (October 7)

The sequel to the animated success of the network head will hit theaters at the end of 2022, under the direction of Joaquim Dos Santos, who will bring us the first part of a story that involves several Spider-Man from different realities.

At the moment they are confirmed Miles Morales, Spider-gwen Y Spider-man 2099, but the threat that will face is unknown. Spidey’s.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 11th)

The sequel to Black panther It will be the one that, at the moment, will close 2022. Although the main actor of the saga, Chadwick Boseman, died in August 2020, the film promises to show the Afro-descendant hero one last time or explain who is wearing the panther’s mantle.

The cast is made up of Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Wiston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta.

