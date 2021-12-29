15 free premium games for PC for a limited time

Hi friends! This last Wednesday of the year we are going to dedicate it to catch up with all the paid games for PC that can currently be downloaded for free for a limited period of time. The games are available on platforms such as GOG, Epic Games Store, Itch.io, Prime Gaming, and IndieGala. Do not lose sight of them!

Among the games that we can find on offer with free download we find titles like the ones you can see below. If you are interested in any, do not forget to claim it before the promo expires and it will be yours forever.

Moving Out: Physics-based cooperative moving simulator. Work like the good “junk relocation-trained guy” that you are and show that you can handle all the moves around town. | Price: € 22.99 -> Free | The offer ends on December 29 at 5:00 p.m. | Download from Epic Games Store

X-Morph: Defense Complete Edition: The full version of X-Morph includes 3 DLCs and the soundtrack. A game that combines the top-down shooter genre and tower defense strategy. | Price: € 24.95 -> Free | End of offer: today December 29 | Download from GOG

Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered: Arcade racing game that includes 6 extra hours of gameplay and more than 30 challenges. Free for Amazon Prime users through Prime Gaming. The game is available from the Origin store. | Price: € 7.99 -> Free | Offer ends December 31 | Get from Twitch Prime

Football Manager 2021: Sports management game where you must take charge of a soccer team and lead it to stardom. Free for Amazon Prime users through Prime Gaming. The game is available on the Epic Games Store. | Price: 54.99 € -> Free | Offer ends December 31 | Get from Twitch Prime

Faerie Solitaire Classic: Card game type “Solitaire” but with a theme of fairies and forest elves. | Price: $ 9.00 -> Free | The offer ends in 2022 | Download from Itch.io

Winter Sale 2021 – Photography Collection: Collection of various games that present a small exploration and photography experience in idyllic places like the Wakamarina Valley in New Zealand, Fushimi Inari Taisha in Kyoto and others. | Price: 3.00 € -> Free | Offer ends January 2 | Download from Itch.io

FrostPunk: A game of social survival where heat means everything and each decision has a price that is sometimes very painful to pay. Free for Amazon Prime users via Prime Gaming. The game is available on GOG. | Price: € 8.99 -> Free | Offer ends January 3 | Get from Twitch Prime

Tales of Money Island (Chapters 1-5): Game developed by Telltale and set in the world of Monkey Island. Free for Amazon Prime and Prime Gaming users. The game is available for PC from Amazon Gaming. | Price: € 2.49 per chapter -> Free | Offer ends January 3 | Download from Prime Gaming

Buckler 2: A retro-style platformer roguelite that tells a story of love, hate and everything in between. | Price: 3.99 € -> Free | Offer ends January 5 | Download from Itch.io

Roseblight: An RPG about a gardener who hides a dark secret and a visitor from the cosmos. | Price: € 7.99 -> Free | Offer ends January 5 | Download from Itch.io

Santa rockstar: Indie musical genre game, very similar to the classic Guitar Hero, but with a rocker Santa Claus as the main character. | Price: € 6.99 -> Free | End of offer not determined | Download from Indiegala

Pixel Puzzles 2: Christmas: The classic puzzle game where we must place each piece in its place to form a drawing. Christmas edition. | Price: 3.99 € -> Free | End of offer not determined | Download from Indiegala

Will Glow the Wisp: A platform game “bullet hell” but without platforms, with unique graphics based on particles and mechanical movements. | Price: 2.99 € -> Free | End of offer not determined | Download from Itch.io

Die Young: A first person open world action adventure game. You wake up on a picturesque island in the Mediterranean, buried alive and you must fight to survive. | Price: 4.19 € -> Free | End of offer not determined | Download from Indiegala

The Witcher Goodies Collection: Collection that includes diverse material for fans of The Witcher saga, from illustrations, through soundtracks, making of, Video Game Show concert, wallpapers and more. | Price: Free | End of offer not determined | Download from GOG

