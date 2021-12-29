14 Automotive Cannonballs 2021: Toyota Corolla Cross

There are already 11 of the “14 Automotive Gunshots 2021”

, with the Toyota Corolla Cross. Until tomorrow 30, you can vote for your favorite in The Colombian Car of the Year.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x8bqr1WGJYY There is no doubt that the Toyota corolla cross It was one of the most important news, and with the greatest impact during the year that is ending. This model is basically the SUV derivation of the Corolla car, which arrived in the country in May in gasoline and hybrid versions. Therefore, he is the 11th candidate forThe Colombian Car of the Year 2021

, for which you can vote until tomorrow 30. The Corolla Cross brought with it two important new features. The first wasToyota’s foray into the entry-level compact SUV segment , competing directly with the best-selling car of the year, Mazda CX-30. And on the other hand, the blunt reinforcement

to its range of hybrid vehicles, which consolidated it as the leading brand in that segment of the market. Arranged in three levels of equipment, it can include roof bars,automatic air conditioning , stability and traction controls,seven airbags , hill start assist, Full LED lights, keyless entry, camera and parking sensors, sunroof and multimedia withAndroid Auto and Apple CarPlay

Toyota Corolla Cross: the leader of hybrids Still struggling with inventory drawbacks and heavy delivery delays, the Toyota Corolla Cross very quickly established itself asthe best-selling hybrid car in Colombia . In addition to reducing consumption and polluting emissions, it has the great advantage of not have Peak and Plate restriction

in different cities across the country. Under this drive configuration, it combines a 1.8-liter gasoline engine and an electric motor Powered by a Nickel-Metal Hydride battery with 6.5 amp-hour capacity. The self-charging system generates a maximum of 126 hp of power Y170 Nm of torque , attached to a e-CVT type automatic gearbox

with three driving modes and an additional one, purely electric. For their part, gasoline models carry the propellant Dynamic force from 2.0 liters and 16 valves with mixed injection, capable of delivering up to167 hp and 200 Nm , with automatic CVT box that simulates 10 speeds, with paddles at the wheel. THE COLOMBIAN CAR tested the hybrid version, andhere we tell you our impressions

. The most equipped hybrid version adds the assists package Toyota Safety Sense with blind spot sensor and cross traffic alert,pre-collision system , adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert and automatic high beams. In December 2021, prices

of the Toyota Corolla Cross in Colombia are like this:

Corolla Cross XEI Hybrid: $ 98,700,000

Corolla Cross XEI gasoline: $ 103,600,000

Vote for your favorite! As we told you in previous days, the “14 Automotive Gunshots 2021” They are the cars with the greatest impact in Colombia during the current year. Therefore, they are candidates forThe Colombian Car of the Year . Daily we present the review of each one of themuntil December 30

, when the voting ends. Next,you can vote for your favorite

Óscar Julián Restrepo Mantilla.



