10 movies that had a sudden lead change

Movies need heroes, and whether they are of the sane or mischievous variety, an engaging character that audiences can relate to is essential to a movie’s success. Most movies focus on a hero and his journey, but they are not all that straightforward. Sometimes it takes more than one point of view to really capture the adventure.

Some movies use a joint cast to perfectly tell their story, while others jump from perspective to perspective to add variety. And sometimes a movie changes the hero without warning, giving the audience a pleasant surprise. These movies are some of the best examples of this somewhat rare and unusual technique.

10 “Psycho” surprised the public by killing its protagonist halfway

Alfred Hitchcock’s macabre masterpiece presents the most famous and best-executed example of a sudden change of protagonist. The Elimination of Marion Crane, by Janet Leigh, in Psychosis It left audiences absolutely stunned in 1960, and for any viewer seeing it for the first time since then, the plot twist is still just as shocking.

This was essentially the birth of the “false lead” in film, and there have been very few uses of the technique that are capable of rivaling this terrifying and terrifying slap on the wrist.

9 “1917” turned into a slightly different ride than what the public was actually taking

Although keen-eyed viewers can immediately spot the true protagonist of Sam Mendes’s war epic, 1917 Set your story around the mission of two young soldiers, Will and Tom, in their race against time to deliver a message and save the lives of hundreds of their fellow soldiers.

Since the life of Tom’s older brother is at stake as one of hundreds, the public is pushed to believe that this is his journey. However, as often happens in war movies, things don’t go exactly as planned.

8 “Chungking Express” masterfully tells two stories of love, lust and heartbreak

Wong Kar-wai’s Hong Kong masterpiece manages to mix the elements of crime, comedy, romance and heartbreak through two different stories, each centering on a policeman who falls in love with the woman of his dreams. Takeshi Kanehiro stars in the first story as a man struggling to get over a breakup.

Next,Chungking Express shifts its sights to look at Hong Kong legend Tony Leung, known to MCU fans as Xu Wenwu of fame. Shang-chi. Few dramas are as shocking or as mesmerizing as Chungking Express, and it is undoubtedly one of the best examples of a film with a change of protagonist.

7 “Alien” Wasn’t Always Ellen Ripley’s Intergalactic Nightmare

Given Ellen Ripley’s importance in film history as one of the greatest female leads of all time, it’s easy to forget that the surviving Sigourney Weaver begins in Alien as little more than a face in the crowd.

On the other hand, Tom Skerritt’s Dallas begins as captain of the Nostromo. For this reason, many spectators thought that he was the one who had the best chance of coming out of the horrible ordeal alive. Ripley was prepared to wow audiences from the start, and boy did she! It cemented the warrior Weaver as the undisputed queen of Hollywood heroines.

6 Godzilla tricked audiences into thinking Bryan Cranston was going to play a monster-sized role

Breaking bad took veteran actor Bryan Cranston from a comedy favorite to a true megastar. That is why when the trailers of Godzilla went out and featured the once-Heisenberg in a leading role in a big-budget blockbuster, fans were understandably excited.

However, there was no king of meth versus king of monsters. In contrast, Cranston’s character did not survive the first act, a fact that upset the audience and turned Godzilla in a very disappointing addition to a legendary franchise.

5 The place beyond the pines presents a trio of fascinating stories

Derek Cianfrance’s 2012 crime thriller tells three stories and gives The Place Beyond the Pines two cases of change of protagonist. Audiences attend stories focusing on Ryan Gosling’s Luke, Bradley Cooper’s Avery, and finally, two troubled teens played by Emory Cohen and Dane DeHaan.

The already large cast is backed by the exceptional talents of Ray Liotta, Mahershala Ali, Ben Mendelsohn and Eva Mendes. the place Beyond the PinesAn intimate and sometimes haunting film, it is an excellent example of Cianfrance’s talent for juggling multiple plots.

4 Fans probably should have known “X-Men” would be the Wolverine movie

In the first minutes of the movie X Men From the year 2000, viewers can be forgiven for assuming that the film would focus on Anna Paquin’s character, Rogue. The teenage mutant takes up a fair amount of screen time in the film’s opening scenes. However, after Hugh Jackman is introduced to the public as Logan (a stranger at the time), X Men becomes the Wolverine movie.

The Australian actor exceeded expectations as the claws character, and thanks to X Men And the many sequels that followed, Jackman’s Wolverine is one of the most iconic and beloved movie superheroes of all time.

3 “Face Off” features a switch of a very different kind

The change of protagonistby Face Off is far from the norm, and technically it is not a hero change. Sean Archer begins the John Woo action classic, played by the ever-charismatic John Travolta. And as the hero and villain of this high-concept film change faces, they also change actors.

Nicolas Cage takes on the role of Archer for most of the film, and Cage’s outrageously funny portrayal of the elusive baddie Travolta leaves him behind. Face off as one of the most enjoyable, exciting, and downright insane movies of the 1990s.

2 “Executive Decision” killed a major star in a shocking twist

Steven Seagal’s Hollywood career may have fallen off a proverbial cliff in the early 2000s, but by 1996 the Aikido master was at the peak of his power. In all the films he had starred in until then, he played the unbeatable hero.

Fans were used to seeing Seagal fighting his way through hordes of baddies without breaking a sweat, and since the marketing Executive Decision featured the action star so prominently, it led audiences to believe that more of the same was in store for them. However, they couldn’t be more wrong. The movie revolves around a hijacked plane, but Seagal’s character doesn’t even get on the plane.

1 “The Suicide Squad” diverted the public from everywhere

James Gunn’s contribution to the DC Extended Universe is a masterclass in subversion. The action comedy features multiple twists throughout the film, but none are as unpredictable as the opening sequence, in which a staggering number of heroes are killed.

Michael Rooker’s Savant is primed from the start to be the main antihero of the Suicide Squad. However, this comic book character sees most of his team being eliminated in seconds. His only and fatal option is to flee.