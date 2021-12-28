You can now claim and download a new PC game for free from the Epic Games Store for Christmas

Epic Games Store, the well-known digital game distribution store for Pc, has remained for the last 12 days celebrating its 2021 Christmas sale, which has brought hundreds of interesting offers, extra discount coupons with each purchase, and free games every day.

Yesterday the users of Epic Games Store, they were able to claim for free Control, one of the most acclaimed works of RemedyHowever, due to the Christmas promotion of the store, this title is no longer possible to redeem for free, however, it has been replaced by a new title.

Free game Epic Games Store December 27

Mages Of Mystralia

In Mages of MystraliaYou play as Zia, a young girl who discovers that she was born with an innate sense of magic. But unfortunately, magic has been banned, so he will go on a solo journey to try to gain control of his powers. Along his way he meets other exiled wizards, discovers runes with magical properties, and learns how to combine those runes in millions of different ways to achieve entirely new spells.

As many of you already know, Mages Of Mystralia, like all the free games that have appeared in this sale of Epic Games Store Christmas 2021It will be available only for 24 hours and if we obtain it during this period of time, the title will remain forever in our digital libraries.

As for the next game in promotion, as is customary in this period of offers from the store Epic games, the game is in a “mysterious” state which will be revealed tomorrow, December 28 at about 1:00 p.m. Chile time.

Finally we want to invite you to know one of our articles, where you will know the list of all the games that have been given away in this Christmas offer at Epic Games Store, an article that we are updating with the new additions daily.