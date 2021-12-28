Xiaomi has a cheap folding to compete with Samsung

Xiaomi’s design teams are preparing a new device that could make an appearance in 2022. It is a new folding mobile with differences compared to the first. Xiaomi has seen a major niche in the design that Samsung launched with the Galaxy Z Filp and wants to exploit it. The next Xiaomi folding will have that same design and could be considerably cheaper. They are not just rumors, as an agency has certified its shell design with folding screen.

Clamshell folding mobile with double screen

Documents proving Xiaomi’s certification in a Chinese agency reveal the design. Your next folding will not be in the shape of the My MIX Fold: it will be a folding smartphone and not a folding tablet. That is, it will follow the line of Galaxy Z Flip, Motorola Razr or Huawei P50 Pocket.

The sketches reveal a body divided into two halves with a indoor display that folds to the center. This screen has a hole for the selfie camera and slightly larger bezels than usual.

On the outside you can see two keys: dual camera and secondary screen. These are two aspects that are also found in Samsung’s Galaxy Z Filp and that make Xiaomi’s intentions clear.

A very attractive price to become the cheapest folding

Currently the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the only folding smartphone of this type that it is advisable to buy. Most companies that have released their versions do not sell them in the West, so there are few options left.

Samsung sells this device for about 1,000 euros / dollars right now. Xiaomi has a good opportunity to enter the market with a device similar in features and lower in price.

We do not know what price the company will set for its next folding mobile, although knowing the price policies of both companies we could be facing a somewhat cheaper device.