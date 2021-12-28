Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro, price in Mexico, characteristics and technical sheet

Xiaomi has two new flagships, the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro. As scheduled, the company has celebrated its great end-of-year event in China and has officially presented its flagship smartphone line for 2022, so far made up of two models.

The Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro are among the first smartphones to carry the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 inside, but they also have other novelties with which they will compete in the range premium of 2022.

Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro, technical characteristics

Xiaomi 12 Xiaomi 12 Pro Screen 6.28-inch AMOLED FullHD + resolution, 1080 x 2400 pixels 120 Hz refresh rate HDR10 + Gorilla Glacc Victus Protection 6.73-inch AMOLED LTPO 2.0 QHD + resolution, 3200 x 1440 pixels Variable 120Hz refresh rate HDR10 + Gorilla Glass Victus Protection Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 8/12 GB 8/12 GB Storage 128/256 GB UFS 3.1 128/256 GB UFS 3.1 Operating system MIUI 13 based on Android 12 MIUI 13 based on Android 12 Rear cameras Triple: IMX766 50 megapixel f / 1.9 main with Optical Stabilization (OIS) 13 megapixel ultra wide angle with 123 ° 5 megapixel telephoto / macro with 5x optical zoom Triple: IMX707 50 megapixel f / 1.9 main with Optical Stabilization (OIS) 50 megapixels 115 ° ultra wide angle 50 megapixel telephoto with 2x optical zoom Frontal camera 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Battery 4,500 mAh with 67W fast charge via USB Type-C 50W wireless charging 4,600 mAh with 120W fast charging via USB Type-C 50W wireless charging Others 5G connectivity On-screen fingerprint sensor Dual Harman Kardon Speakers Dolby Atmos 5G connectivity On-screen fingerprint sensor Dual Harman Kardon Speakers Dolby Atmos Price From 3,699 yuan From 4,699 yuan

Two powerful flagships with minimal differences

Prior to the presentation, Xiaomi shared several technical details of its new smartphones, and now all the information is finally known. The Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro are two powerful flagships, identical on the outside, with minor important differences to notice.



Xiaomi 12

The Xiaomi 12 is the flagship more compact than it has been seen since the Mi 8. Its screen is 6.28-inch AMOLED with FullHD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10 +, and protected by Gorilla Glass Victus.

Instead, the Xiaomi 12 Pro grows in every aspect: its panel is 6.73-inch AMOLED with QHD + resolution, and it also has LTPO 2.0 technology that allows you to vary its refresh rate from 0 to 120 Hz depending on the content on the screen, and thus optimize its autonomy.



Xiaomi 12 Pro

Both smartphones have a hole in the center of the top of the screen for the camera selfies 32 megapixels, and front with minimal edges. Identical except for size. On the back, the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro are also identical, with the same camera module. However, the Xiaomi 12 Pro has slightly larger sensors and a different LED flash, the only noticeable difference between the two.

Despite the notable differences in the panel, The Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro are just as powerful with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 inside, accompanied by 8 or 12 GB of RAM, and 128 or 256 GB of storage. Furthermore, both flagships They will release the new MIUI 13 based on Android 12 in January, but at launch they arrive with Android 11.





In terms of battery there are more differences. The Xiaomi 12 has a 4,500 mAh battery with 67W charging power, while the Xiaomi 12 Pro has 4,600 mAh and reaches 120W of charging power that promise a full charge in just 15 minutes with a maximum temperature of 37 °.

In this regard, it is worth mentioning the integration of the new Surge P1 chip of Xiaomi’s own development, in charge of managing the load, optimizing the use of energy through the use of a single battery, the first to support a load greater than 100W, which which in turn reduces the connection time and the heat emanated during the process.



Xiaomi 12 with vegan leather back finish

As for cameras, both Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro have triple arrays with 50 megapixel main sensorHowever, again the differences appear.

The Xiaomi 12 integrates 13 megapixel ultra wide angle and 5 megapixel telemacro sensors with 5x optical zoom, and the Xiaomi 12 Pro integrates two other 50 megapixel sensors for the ultra wide angle and telephoto cameras with 2x optical zoom, especially integrated for portrait photos. with blur effect.



Xiaomi 12X

In addition to these two smartphones, the Xiaomi 12X, a slightly different version of the Xiaomi 12. This model is cheaper, but in return it has some differences: it integrates the Snapdragon 870 chipset and does not have wireless charging.

The rest, the Xiaomi 12X keeps everything from the Xiaomi 12: same design, screen, cameras, battery and fast charging.

Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro, availability and price



Xiaomi 12 Pro

As is customary in these launches, the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro will be launched first in China, with the first sale on December 31, in different configurations and prices:

Xiaomi 12, 8/128: 3,699 yuan, about $ 581

Xiaomi 12.8 / 256GB: 3,999 yuan, about $ 628

Xiaomi 12, 12/256 GB: 4,399 yuan, about $ 690

Xiaomi 12 Pro, 8/128 GB: 4,699 yuan, about $ 738

Xiaomi 12 Pro, 8/256 GB: 4,999 yuan, about $ 786

Xiaomi 12 Pro, 12/256 GB: 5,399 yuan, about $ 848





Both smartphones of the Xiaomi 12 series will be available in black, blue and purple colors in a glass finish, and a vegan leather version will also be sold in green.

At the moment there are no details of the departure of the Xiaomi 12 to the international market, but it is certain that in the first months of next year we will have news.



Xiaomi 12X

Regarding the Xiaomi 12X, it will also be available in China, although without an official date of release on the market, in the same colors black, blue and pink (now without a vegan leather version), with the following prices: