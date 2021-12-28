Xbox Game Pass Has Over 30 Great Games Confirmed For 2022

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Xbox Game Pass gave us the opportunity to enjoy great games and very attractive benefits throughout 2021. We know that the service added titles with total value of more than $ 6,000 USD, and everything indicates that 2022 will also be a great year.

We tell you this because there is already a list of more than 30 games that are scheduled to arrive on Xbox Game Pass next year. Among them are day 1 releases, big AAA productions, as well as great indie titles.

All of these games are coming to Xbox Game Pass in 2022

In recent months, various studios have announced their new titles and confirmed that they will be part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog from 2022. Thanks to this, we now have a preliminary list of games that can be enjoyed on the service.

It is important to mention that it is not the definitive list of games that will be next year, as it simply brings together the titles that have been confirmed so far for the console, PC and cloud game service. It’s a fact that Xbox will reveal many more games for the service in the near future.

Some of them already have an exact release date on Xbox Game Pass, while others have not confirmed this important data. Despite this, 2022 looks to be a great year for all subscribers. Below is the complete list with the more than 30 titles confirmed so far:

January 13th:

January 20:

Feb. 10:

February 17th:

March 31st:

28th of April:

Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl

November 11th:

No exact date:

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Atomic Heart

Bushiden

Chinatown Detective Agency

Crusader Kings 3

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery

Hello neighbor 2

Loot river

Midnight fight express

Nobody Saves The World

Party Animals

Pigeon simulator

Redfall

Replaced

SCORN

Shredders

Signalis

Slime rancher 2

Sniper Elite 5

Somerville

Trek to Yomi

Warhammer 40k: Darktide

