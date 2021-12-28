Wolves announces the return of Raúl Jiménez to America

The Mexican team I did not have the closing of the year that I expected. In his last two games of the qualifying round heading to the World Cup Qatar 2022, the group led by Gerardo “Tata” Martino fell to the United States and Canada, to lose first place in the octagonal final.

After the two defeats, the “Tri” went to third position and although the classification is not in danger, losing the head of the group left doubts in the actions of the national team, but still six games left in the tie to correct the path and get the pass.

Presentation of the new image of the Mexican National Team

Calendar of the Aztec National Team in 2022

The path of the Aztec National Team in 2022 begins in January: first they are measured against their counterpart in Canada on the 27th of that same month, within that Date FIFA will receive Costa Rica on the 30th of the first month of the year and on February 2, also at home they face Panama.

The second FIFA Date of the year arrives in March: The 24th will be before U.S, for the rematch, then it will be played in Honduras (March 27), and Mexico closes the tie at home vs. The Savior on the 30th, where the long-awaited ticket to the World Cup is expected.

Raúl Jiménez would be in Mexico for six months according to the Wolves

According to the twitter account of Wolverhampton, a team in which Raúl Jiménez is a member, “they would be willing to lend it to América for six months, so that it can concentrate on the tie and thus the ‘Tri’ have no problems qualifying for Qatar 2022.”

And while the offer sounds tempting, this is just a joke from the Day of the InnocentsWell, today is December 28 and it is customary to do it in our country.

THIS NOTE IS FROM THE DAY OF THE FOOLS, INNOCENT POPCORN