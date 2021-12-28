With this Android app you can tell if an AirTag is tracking you

File photo. | Credit: iOSMac

The AirTags have been useful to find lost things, as this Apple product uses the ‘Find My’ application to issue a location; In addition, it has the ability to stick to almost any object, making it a quality tracker.

Now, this has also represented a big privacy problem thanks to those who misuse it. Although iOS users have some tools to combat such a situation, people who preferred Android felt ‘helpless’ – until now.

Currently, AirTags create a wide network that allows tracking not only small devices but also people, against this, Apple has a function that avoids tracking, because If an iPhone detects that an AirTag that it does not own is following it, the phone will send an alert and if it cannot be found, it will begin to emit a sound.

However, Android users did not have these protections, facing the problem is that ‘Tracker Detect’ comes into play, an Android app designed to find AirTags and check if someone is tracking your location.

How to use ‘Tracker Detect’

To make use of this application, just download it from the Google Play Store, as you do not need an Apple account or a brand device for its operation.

Subsequently, people will have to open the application and press ‘Scan’, so it will begin to track the signals emitted by the AirTags, against this, Apple says that it can take up to 15 minutes to find an AirTag separate from its owner, so that after that time you can feel safe if the application has not detected anything unusual, otherwise, it will mark it as ‘Unknown AirTag’.

Once the tracking device is detected, people can make it play a sound for 10 minutes to help find it, once in their hands, if you have an NFC reader on your phone, you can scan it to get more information about your origin.

To scan an AirTag, just hold the top of the phone to the white side of the tracking chip, from here a notification should appear with valuable information such as the serial number of the device or the owner’s phone if this marked the AirTag as lost.

Tracker Detect also has instructions for removing the battery from the AirTag if you suspect that someone is tracking it, or if you think they are, you can return it to its owner.

Thieves are using tracking technology to steal cars

The thieves are more clever to carry out their plans. Now they are taking advantage of technological devices such as Apple AirTags to use them to their advantage when committing robberies.

In the last month, a Canadian police report emerged that explains a new method that thieves are using to steal cars and that they fear it will reach other countries.

The uniformed officers detected that some criminals were taking advantage of the Apple AirTag utility, which is aimed at forgetful users who never find their keys or wallets, to locate their victims after having previously selected them.

And it is not by chance that the police found AirTags near the places where the robberies were reported. From September 2021 to the beginning of December, at least five equal cases have been registered.

In the report, the authorities indicated that the modus operandi One of the thieves was to go looking for their victims in shopping malls. Once they found it, they taped the AirTag to the underside of the vehicle so the driver would not see it and continue their journey.

At night, the thieves went to the exact location of the AirTag and with a key encoder they entered the car; in a matter of minutes they were taking it away without alerting anyone.

