Will Smith’s son Jaden confesses how he coped with his extreme thinness

Jaden Smith He chose a safe place to talk in depth about his weight problems. The 23-year-old actor participated in his mother’s podcast Jada Pinkett, “Red Table Talk”, and was encouraged to talk publicly with her about the long road traveled to find healing.

In an open-hearted talk, the young man – son of actor Will Smith – told how in 2019 his family intervened to help him overcome his eating disorders caused by nerves and anxiety. “I was able to work with a team of doctors and get my vitamins back, get my daily protein shake supplements,” she said.

“Those shakes are half of my diet. It is like a password that I have to find on my body. Today I weigh about five kilos more than a few months ago ”, he explained, adding that he is also going to the gym to gain muscle mass.

“I came a long way from that photo that was taken of me at Coachella, where I was pure bones. I just wasn’t hungry, ”he said while the screen showed an image from two years ago, where Jaden was enjoying the famous Californian music festival and he looked very thin. “My biggest problem was not being hungry when I needed to eat, or being stressed,” he said.

In September 2019, Jada had reported that together with her husband, Will Smith, they had had to sit down and talk with Jaden about his health after he lost a significant amount of weight.

“Will and I had a little intervention with Jaden because now he is vegan, but we realized that he was not taking enough protein “, revealed the woman at the time. “It was wasting away. He seemed exhausted, he was exhausted, he was not receiving the necessary nutrients, “he revealed.

Read also: It is urgent to operate hernia to Lucila Mariscal, she is about to explode: representative

During the talk, the young man assured that his problems have nothing to do with his vegan diet and that his convictions remain intact. Taking advantage of the space, the musician spoke again about the problems that exist in slaughterhouses and the cases of animal abuse in these places.

In September 2019, Jada had reported that together with her husband, Will Smith, they had had to sit down and talk with Jaden about his health after he lost a significant amount of weight.

“Will and I had a little intervention with Jaden because he is now vegan, but we realized that he was not getting enough protein,” the woman revealed at the time. “It was wasting away. He seemed exhausted, he was exhausted, he was not receiving the necessary nutrients, “he revealed.

During the talk, the young man assured that his problems have nothing to do with his vegan diet and that his convictions remain intact. Taking advantage of the space, the musician spoke again about the problems that exist in slaughterhouses and the cases about animal abuse of these places.



Photo: Clasos.

Like his father, Jaden is committed to society and its ideals. The musician usually joins campaigns for the care of the environment and helps low-income children to study music.

In addition, in 2019 he opened a vegan food food truck called I love you to assist the homeless. “The I Love You restaurant is a movement that is based on giving people what they deserve: free healthy and vegan food. We have launched our food truck in downtown Los Angeles for one day. This is the first of many, “he happily wrote from his Instagram account two years ago.

A space for confessions

“Red Table Talk” has become the place chosen by the Pinkett Smith family to tell all kinds of stories. Last July, the host herself defined herself as “a walking miracle” if she reviewed her history of addictions and the impact they could have had on her present. “Drinking red wine for me was like drinking water,” launched the actress from Matrix: Resurrections, who also said that she could have a bottle in an hour and a half and that she mixed it with ecstasy and marijuana.

“I got used to the strong. I drank a lot of alcohol in high school and when I got out of it, I started mixing it all up: ecstasy, alcohol, marijuana … Let me tell you, I was having a pretty good time. (…) I wasn’t doing anything that I thought was addictive, but I was mixing those three things together, that was my cocktail. Your threshold becomes so high that what you have to take to get to where you want to go … It cost me two bottles. And it was like: ‘Ok, if I take ecstasy, marijuana and alcohol at the same time, I’m going to get there earlier and stay in this state, “he added.

In 2020, Pinkett had confessed in front of cameras to her husband, Will Smith, that he had been unfaithful, by maintaining a relationship with the singer August at a time when they were going through a marital crisis.

rad