Will Smith’s son helps homeless people – Metro Ecuador

Jaden Smith, son of Will Smith, has expressed his concern for the homeless and has decided to focus on helping them, through the initiative I love you, which started as a food truck and is now a restaurant. Here’s the story.

It was in 2019 when the young man began his social work, in the city of Los Angeles, California, with the main objective of providing food to those most in need.

The menu of I love you It consists of healthy and vegan food.

The most striking thing about the project is that people eat for free or, if it is within their means, they can contribute whatever money they want.

According to information from The Hollywood Reporter, Jaden has managed to distribute food to more than eight thousand users.

With the arrival of the pandemic, I love you helped many of those affected.

So the artist decided to expand the scope he had and opened a restaurant.

In addition, the public has been interested in trying the food of the place, so Smith added an important rule that says: “If you are not homeless, not only do you have to pay, but you have to do it for the person who comes after you” .

In this way, curious fans who want to know your project, have to contribute an extra amount to help it stay afloat.

Through the Instagram account of I love you moments of the day to day of this place are shared.

Will & Jada Smith Family Foundation

In 1996, Will Smith and his wife Jada created a foundation to support various causes, ranging from health, education, and food.

“I want to do good. I want the world to be better because I was here. I want my life, I want my job, my family, I want it to mean something. If you are not improving someone else’s life, then you are wasting your time. Your life will improve by improving other lives ”, the actor tells us on the official website of the Will & Jada Smith Family Foundation.

In 2020, he highlighted that this foundation joined the LyftUp transportation service to donate trips to the most needy people and was also involved I love you to bring food to the most remote communities.