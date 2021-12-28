Why did Romo say ‘yes’ to go to Rayados?

Blue Cross continues to output the referents of the Novena and is now Luis Romo the one that is shaping up to emigrate from the cement club.

The agreement between Blue Cross and the Rayados del Monterrey It is total to carry out the barter that involves blunt Y Carlos Rodriguez; however, there is a reason why it might not materialize.

Sources close to Luis Romo revealed to RECORD that the midfielder has already agreed to move to the Sultana del Norte, but he knows that there is still a stretch to go because the ball is on the side of ‘Charly’, who has presented a negative stance to the change.

Despite the attractive salary that Blue Cross offered the young midfielder, Rodríguez is not sure about changing the air within Mexican football, because he knows that 2022 is a World Cup year and he dreams of making the leap to European football.

The same source affirmed that Romo accepted the Monterrey proposal knowing that the European dream would be lost one year before the 2022 Qatar World Cup, because he knows that his stay at the Ferris wheel is not pleasant in recent weeks.

With the fractured relationship between Blue Cross and Luis Romo, a few days after starting 2022, both parties intend to separate their paths; Romo still intending to go to Europe in the future and the celestial with the idea of ​​recovering part of the investment they made in it.

It should be noted that a few days ago, Orbelín Pineda He ended a contract with the Cruzulina entity and left for free to Celta de Vigo, a situation that was not liked in the cement dome and they intend to avoid the same with Luis Romo Y Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez , who could also leave the Ferris wheel soon.

