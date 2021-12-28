Why did actress Jennifer Lawrence smoke marijuana in ‘Don’t Look Up’, the new Netflix movie? – Free Press

The film, which in Guatemala is among the first places in the Top 10 trending on Netflix, presents the story of an astronomy student -interpreted by Jennifer Lawrence- who together with a professor -Leonardo Di Caprio- discover a comet that is near to Earth and it will explode.

Since December 24, 2021, Netflix has captured the attention of many people around the world thanks to its latest film Don’t look up (Don’t look up), an apocalyptic comedy directed by American Adam McKay.

The pair go to Washington to speak with the president of the United States -Meryl Steeep- in order to alert the population. Faced with a failed reception by the president, the student and the teacher go to various media to continue with the warning. That is how history is woven.

Don’t look up is a two-hour and 25-minute tape that proposes the aforementioned narrative from a satirical and comic perspective since it makes fun of many standards and roles that are shown to the world, such as politicians or the media.

It is in this sense that one of the scenes in the film has garnered attention and has to do with actress Jennifer Lawrence and a bit of marijuana.

According to the director of the film in November this year to Yahoo Entertainment, Lawrence asked permission to smoke a cannabis cigar before filming a scene with Meryl Streep, given that in the script Jennifer’s character was under the influence of the drug.

McKay responded to the actress that she could take drugs, since she had to perform a monologue of several minutes and it was easier for her to achieve it while in the same state.

In the interview with Yahoo Entertainment, in which Lawrence also participated, the actress added with a laugh that everyone messed with her during the scene: “(…) I suppose it was because she was drugged. It was easy to get angry, “he said.

This is not the first time that a news of this nature has been associated with the interpreter. In 2015, he confessed on the show Watch What Happens Live that one occasion, prior to the Oscars, he smoked some marijuana. Although he did not specify which edition it was in, Lawrence said he pulled from a cigar his brother had.