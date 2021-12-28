Why Cabecita Rodríguez could leave Cruz Azul before Closing 2022

Jonathan could join the casualties of Yoshimar Yotun, Josué Reyes, Roberto Alvarado and Orbelín Pineda. (Photo: Twitter / @ CruzAzul)

Blue Cross has remained one of the institutions that has featured the most in this transfer market of Liga MX. The cement team has confirmed the loss of some of its key pieces in obtaining the ninth star last May. In addition, some offensive footballers could approach to wear the blue colors for the start of the game. Closing 2022.

However, one of the most important concerns for the cement fans is the situation of the scorer Jonathan Little head Rodriguez. The name of the Uruguayan has been one of the most indicated by various reports as one of the top candidates to leave La Noria due to the differences with the coach of Machine and the directive itself. In addition, his participation during the past Grita México Apertura 2021 was significantly diminished, which has bothered the soccer player’s environment.

The Headhe would have already arranged his departure to soccer Saudi Arabia with a team that could present a promising offer to the directors of Cruz Azul in the following days or weeks, as reported Record.

Despite the fact that clubs in the MLS They have also asked for the services of the South American, Jonathan’s priority is to be transferred to the Arab team because heThe economic proposal is much more important.

The Little Head began to show annoyance with the celestial managers from a sanction imposed for violating league sanitation protocols. The forward was seen partying when the team was in full concentration before a match at the beginning of 2021. Already at that time there was speculation about an alleged exit, however the Uruguayan stayed and was part of the squad that was crowned with the Mexican football title by defeating Santos in the grand final.

The Azteca Stadium witnessed Rodríguez’s action in the second half of the final in which he sent the ball to the back of the lagoon networks to put forward to machine. That much in the end would mean the championship for Cruz Azul for the first time in 23 years and the end of one of the most iconic curses of Liga MX.

For the following tournament, everything seemed aimed at the player being able to smooth things over with the club, but, on the contrary, everything started to get worse week after week. Coach Juan Reynoso made a series of rotations in the starting eleven of Machine during all the Opening 2021, so players like him Little head or Luis Romo they are no longer “indispensable” in the Peruvian scheme and were forced to watch some matches from the bench.

The decrease in minutes by a bit was making the forward’s present even more difficult. Given this, various reports indicated that on their part there is no interest in renewing their soon-to-expire contract with the cement manufacturers. This could force Cruz Azul to find a way out in this same transfer window so as not to be left empty-handed and obtain some financial gain from leaving the institution.

Jonathan could add to the casualties of Yoshimar Yotun, Josué Reyes, Roberto Alvarado and Orbelín Pineda. In addition, everything seems to indicate that the negotiations for the departure of Luis Romo would also be very advanced.

On the side of the registrations, only the arrival of Christian Tabó, from the Camoteros from the town, who came to enhance the cement attack. In addition, there has been talk of the possible incorporation of Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga de las Chivas, who could be announced as celestial reinforcements in the following days.

