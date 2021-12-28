Who have been Ben Affleck’s girlfriends

From left to right: Ben Affleck, Jeniffer Lopez, Jennifer Garner and Gwyneth Paltrow Photos: AFP / Reuters // Instagram @benaffleck @gwynethpaltrow

The love life of the Hollywood actor and producer, Ben affleck, It has not been a secret despite the fact that he tries to be as cautious as possible, and on more than one occasion he has maintained a relationship with some of his fellow actresses.

Ben affleck started his career in 1981 in the film The Dark End of the Street, but it was up to 1997 when he starred Good will hunting, together with his friend Matt Damon, Minnie driver Y Robin Williams, in this film he not only consolidated his acting career, but also managed to get a Golden Globe and an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars.

In 1998 maintained a relationship with the actress Gwyneth paltrow, after she broke up with Brad Pitt. Both of them they met at a dinner organized by Harvey weinstein before shooting two movies together, Bounce and Shakespeare in Love. Unfortunately their relationship ended faster than expected.

“Ben is a very intelligent and charming man, someone who has immense talent and who is also funny. But I think that at that time I was not prepared to commit to a serious relationship, and that is why ours did not work out, “said the actress in the radio program of Howard Stern.

During 2002 the actor met the singer Jennifer Lopez, with whom he would fall madly in love. They met while filming the movie A dangerous relationshipto, when she was married to the one who was her second husband, the dancer Cris Judd, but they would part months after she met Ben.

After being publicly shown, both were in all the media, they quickly became one of the most media and persecuted in Hollywood.

In November 2002 JLo made his commitment public, commenting that Affleck had gifted him with a huge pink diamond from Harry Winston Jewelry. The singer and the actor were to be married in September 2003 in Santa Barbara, California.But they decided to postpone the wedding one day before the event “due to excessive media attention,” they said in a statement at the time. After that they broke up.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were married in June 2005. The two met during the filming of the movie Pearl harbor (2001). They are both parents of three children, Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, Y Samuel Affleck. After ten years of marriage, on June 30, 2015, they both announced their divorce.

It is not really known what was the reason for his divorce, the little that is known is that the actor had relapsed into alcoholism.

“You’re trying to feel better by eating or drinking, having sex, gambling or shopping or whatever, but that ends up making your life worse. Then you do more to make that annoyance disappear, then the real pain begins, it becomes a vicious circle that you cannot break, that is at least what happened to me, “said the actor during an interview about his addictions. “I drank relatively normally for a long time. What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart, this was between 2015 and 2016. My alcohol consumption, of course, created even more marital problems, “he concluded.

It is known that the actor and actress Ana de Armas They were in a relationship after being captured in Cuba in March of last year. Friends of the actor assured that Affleck was very much in love with her. The relationship ended briefly.

Currently he has been seen in the company of his former partner, singer Jennifer Lopez. Some media have reported that the two exchanged emails before their reunion.

