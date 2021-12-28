When I’m Gone: Katy Perry Song Release Date

Halftime

Mexico City / 12/27/2021 15:53:20





After having paused his musical career to dedicate himself to taking care of his first daughter Daisy dove bloom, Katy Perry announced that we are days away from the launch of ‘When I’m Gone’, her new song, which also marks the first collaboration of the American singer with Dj alesso.

When I’m Gone was written by Katy Perry and Alesso alongside Alida Garpestad Peck, Rami Yacoub, Nathan Cunningham, Mac Sibley and Alma Goodman.

Close and start the year in the best way

The song will be released on December 29 Through the platforms Astralwerks 10:22 PM, and Capitol Records, this around 23:00.

And not only that, but Perry announced that the official video will have its world premiere on January 10, 2022 on ESPN, this during halftime of National College Soccer Championship.

Kay perry shared on his official Instagram account a video where you can listen to a fragment of When i’m gone. In addition, in it the singer originally from Santa Barbara, California, says:

“You know, I think it’s time to give them everything they want,” Alesso immediately appears, who replies, “Let’s do it!”

Katy Perry, “Play” in Las Vegas

Last May, Perry announced through his social networks that this December 29 he would begin a residency at Las Vegas to perform a series of concerts, a show that bears the name “Play”.

The Theater at Resorts World Las Vegas was the chosen venue for Katy Perry to perform before five thousand people (per concert) in a series of 8 shows (December 29 and 31) and 6 during January 2022 (1,7,8,12,14,15).

