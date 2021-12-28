When Hugo Maradona complained about Rayo Vallecano’s shirt because… it looked like River’s!

In 1988, Diego’s younger brother starred in an incredible episode in his presentation in the Vallecas team.

The world of football was shaken this morning by the death of Hugo Maradona, Diego’s brother, at the age of 52 in Naples. Like Fluff, the youngest of the family also followed his dreams with the ball tied to his foot: from Argentinos, Napoli and Ascoli, passing through Rapid Vienna from Austria, Deportivo Italia from Venezuela and the Japanese league, to Progreso from Uruguay, Brown from Arrecifes and Rayo Vallecano, Spanish club where he starred in an incredible episode in his presentation.

In 1988, after having played the last season in Italy –Napoli bought it in 1987 at the express request of Diego and loaned it to a second division team-, Hugo was incorporated by the Franjirrojo, who paid about 24 million pesetas for his pass.

Already in Vallecas, and before signing the signature as a new Rayo player, the youngest of the Maradona family asked Diego for advice and information about his brand new team, who had already competed with Barcelona in the Spanish championship and knew each of his rivals in detail. The truth is that, beyond the words of his brother, Hugo was surprised when he saw the shirt of his brand new club. It was not green as they had told him but it was white, with a red band across its chest. “Che, but this is River’s shirt!”, he complained to the gaze of everyone present.

“Now I hope they give me a photo of Hugo to take with them and see what face he makes when he sees his brother dressed in this shirt”Guillermo Coppola, representative of the brothers, took it with grace. Although the colors were not to his liking -the Maradona family was always linked to Boca-, Hugo played for Rayo Vallecano for two seasons and left a good memory.

In his first year in the Second Division played 35 games and scored six goals, while the next, already in First, accumulated 29 presences and three conquests. Their numbers pleasantly surprised the leadership rayista, that He acknowledged having bought him only by his last name as an advertising source, because the club’s coaches had barely seen him move once on the pitch.