WhatsApp will stop working on these cell phones in 2022

The instant messaging application WhatsApp, is one of the most used in the world to be in contact with family and friends, thanks to the various functionalities it has.

The mobile app It is constantly updating its services to keep up with the taste of its users. However, these updates can also present some effects, especially on older computers that do not have the necessary characteristics to correctly execute the new versions of the app from Messenger service.

Due to this, it is that certain devices will stop receiving the latest update of WhatsApp and therefore, the app will stop working on them.

On which cell phones will WhatsApp stop working in 2022?

The instant messaging application WhatsApp, it will stop working on some cell phones because they will no longer be compatible with their updates, as indicated by the official website of the app.

So that this change does not take you by surprise, we leave you the complete list of the equipment in which it will no longer work WhatsApp this 2022.

First of all, you should know that the cell phones that will be left without WhatsApp this 2022 are those that have an operating system Android 4.04, like the iPhone with iOS 9 or previous versions.

Meta (formerly Facebook), calls these computers “outdated devices and software.”

“Devices and software change frequently, so we periodically review the operating systems that we support and make the corresponding updates,” warns the portal of WhatsApp.

Cell phones that will run out of WhatsApp in 2022

Samsung: Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core, Galaxy Ace 2

Sony: Xperia M

Huawei: Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D2

LG: Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus F3Q

ZTE: Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987, Grand Memo

Others: Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820, UMi X2, Faea F1, THL W8. Apple: iPhone 6S and 6S Plus, plus iPhone SE

Nevertheless, WhatsApp will notify the owners of all these devices before they are no longer compatible with the app. “You will receive a notification on WhatsApp and you will be reminded several times that you must update it.”

Cell phones on which WhatsApp will work in 2022

Today, WhatsApp is compatible with the following smartphones:

Phones with Android OS 4.1 and later versions

Phones with iOS 10 and later versions

Phones with KaiOS 2.5.0 and later versions, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2 devices.

