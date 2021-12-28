What were the media events that marked 2021

The situation is still under investigation but several people assured that there was a lack of security on the filming set. There are two other employees who were also singled out as they touched the gun: Gutierrez Reed, chief weapons officer, and Dave Halls, assistant director.

Alec.jpg

#FreeBritney and his victory

The pop star was suffering from a legal and family drama. But in November, after several documentary series and the ‘Free Britney’ movement, Judge Brenda Penny released her from the legal guardianship of nearly 14 years. Finally, Jamie Spears lost control over his daughter, who will be able to make use of his $ 60 million estate.

Britney Spears.jpg

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with Oprah

The couple accepted the interview with the famous American driver in which they made accusations against the British royal family. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, claimed that her son Archie was denied being a prince on racial grounds.

However, several from Buckingham Palace came out to answer on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II. Even Harry’s brother William replied, “We are not a racist family.”

Prince Harry Meghan Markle when they met Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Photo: Yahoo Sports

Chris Noth of “Sex and the city” was reported for rape

A few days after the return of Mr. Big in the long-awaited sequel to “Sex and The City”, three women denounced the actor for rape. He denied the accusations, was often fired from a series he was filming and was left without a representative.

Even the protagonists of the series regretted what happened with their co-star and supported the victims through social networks.

Chris Noth.jpg The country

The stampede at the Travis Scott concert

It was in November during the Astroworld music festival in Texas, where ten people were crushed to death trying to enter the concert. Scott requested by court that several of the lawsuits against him be dismissed since he had found out what happened when the show ended. And, after the fact, the musician offered to pay for all the funerals.

Travis scott

Workplace abuse in the Ellen DeGeneres show

Dozens of former workers disclosed the labor abuses they suffered when they worked with the popular driver. There was an internal investigation and several resignations from staff.

Due to the complaints and the rating drop, the presenter announced that the program would come to an end in 2022, after 19 years on the air.

Ellen DeGeneres.jpg

Armie Hammer denounced for cannibalism and abuse

He was sued by his ex-partners for sexual violence and abuse. In addition, explicit messages that he sent them were leaked, where he said that he “wanted to enslave them and mutilate parts of their body”.

The actor spent nine months in a rehabilitation center to treat his addictions: sex, drugs and alcohol. Currently, he was discharged but remains under investigation for an alleged crime of rape.

Armie Hammer.jpg MARK

The Ben Affleck’s comment against his ex-wife

The actor assured that “he would probably still be drinking” if he were still married to his ex-wife and actress Jennifer Garner, from whom he separated in 2015. The director was harshly criticized for allegedly blaming the mother of his three children for his alcoholism.

Ben affleck

Marilyn Manson Abuse Report

The star of the series “Westworld”, Evan Rachel Wood, who was her partner for several years, reported in February that she was abused by Marilyn Manson when she was 19 years old. Then four other women came forward with similar stories of abuse and violence.

Manson called the statements “horrible distortions of reality.” And days later it was left without a record company. In addition, he is being investigated by the Los Angeles police.