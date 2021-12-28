What motivated Checo Pérez to improve his level in F1 this 2021

Checo Pérez confessed that working with Verstappen led him to be a better pilot (Photo: EFE / Carlos Ramírez)

The performance of the Mexican pilot, Sergio Czech Perez, in Red bull racing surprised the different fans of the Formula 1 Well, throughout the 2021 season, the man from Guadalajara wasted his talent on the tracks and became a key part of the drivers’ championship of Max verstappen.

But nevertheless, Czech Perez He went through different stages as a new Red Bull driver as adapting to his RB16B car was not easy and he experienced different ups and downs. Recently the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, shared the secret of his success in his first year with Red bull and revealed that it led him to be a better pilot.

In an interview with Motosport, Sergio shared that his teammate –Max verstappen– was the main trigger to become a best Formula 1 driver. Despite the difficulties he experienced at the start of the season, racing alongside the Dutch rider brought to Czech Pérez to be better in each Grand Prix.

Sergio shared that his teammate -Max Verstappen- was the main trigger for him to become a better Formula 1 driver (Photo: REUTERS / Francisco Guasco)

He described the internal competition with Max as something of “another level” that ended up pushing him to be better in each race, as he detailed it Czech Perez:

“It has not been easy, it has taken me to another level and having Max as a teammate really pushes you to new levels. I am enjoying a lot at this point in my career, I am very happy and that is the important thing “

On the other hand, he did not lose sight of how difficult it was to face the responsibility of becoming a Red Bull driver, since he accepted that the media attention he attracted was another factor that led him to try harder.

Checo Pérez finished fourth in the 2021 drivers’ championship (Photo: REUTERS / Ahmed Jadallah)

“When you are at Red Bull the pressure is great and everyone watches what you do and you the media, obviously, they are much tougher on a Red Bull driver, which is very understandable, “said Sergio.

Even if Czech and Max failed to win the Constructors’ championship with Red Bull this year, the tapatío was happy with the triumph that his teammate took because to Czech having helped him in the last Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in the United Arab Emirates it was something he had to do to show his camaraderie with Verstappen.

“Max has been a great teammate from day one with me and the team has been fantastic; I was in a position to support my teammate”.

Between lap 20 and 21 Checo managed to contain Lewis Hamilton, from Mercedes (Photo: Twitter / @ redbullracing)

Despite the fact that the Mexican racer came in fourth place in the F1 drivers’ championship in 2021, Czech acknowledged that he did not have a constant job throughout the season and hopes that by 2022 conditions will change and Play a better role alongside Max Verstappen.

“I think the main thing that I lacked was consistency to be constantly 100% with the car. I have to raise my level next year, and yes, I hope that we are all able to advance. “

In the last GP of the season, held in the United Arab Emirates, Sergio became the linchpin for Verstappen to win the Drivers’ championship. Between lap 20 and 21 Czech managed to contain Lewis Hamiltonby Mercedes. The man from Guadalajara managed to pass him and forced him to slow down so that the Dutchman could catch up with him.

Checo Pérez was a key player in Max Verstappen’s championship (Photo: Twitter / @ SChecoPerez)

Pérez helped his teammate to reduce the distance between them, in the last laps of the Grand Prix, Czech he let both drivers fight for the championship, as Sergio had to abandon the race due to technical problems in his car.

