What is Will Smith’s real name and why did he change it?

There are multiple Hollywood stars, but only a few have a unique level of popularity that leads them to be celebrated by millions of fans. A related case is that of Will Smith, an actor who has known how to perform in different film genres and won the affection of the public by being part of remembered productions. Why did you choose to change your name?

Long before he was in front of the cameras, his career began as the group’s master of ceremonies. DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, which he formed with his friend Jeffrey “DJ Jazzy Jeff” Townes. Then they met Ready Rock C to beat box and as a rap trio they won a Grammy Award in 1988. Soon it was known that he evaded taxes and had to pay it with his assets, for which he was completely bankrupt.

+ What is your real name like?

Willard Carroll Smith Jr.As is his real name, he was broke and without income. It was there that he signed a contract with the television network NBC to star in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, trusting in this artist who did not have the best background. The truth is the sitcom was a real hit around the world and propelled him to become a star.

+ Why did you change your name?

The main reason why he decided that his name should be Will Smith and not continue with his father’s, was that he wanted to make it shorter so that his audience could remember him more easily.. In fact, in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air his character was named after him so that viewers will begin to remember him that way to have a proper name in the industry.

Luckily for him, the program was a true phenomenon all over the world and from that moment it began a path of success that led it to be part of productions such as Bad Boys, Independence Day, Men in Black, Yo Robot, Pursuit of Happiness, I Am Legend, Hitch, Suicide Squad and recently, King richard. Despite the fact that his latest projects disappoint the critics, Forbes positions him as one of the most bankable actors for production companies, such as Warner Bros. in recent times.