What is missing to complete the exchange of Charly Rodríguez and Romo between Cruz Azul and Monterrey

The future that lies ahead for Blue Cross Y Monterrey at Closing 2022 There is a scenario full of challenges, and with the aim of having the club better strengthened, both teams are preparing an exchange of players that would strengthen them in the next season of the MX League.

After the transaction of footballers that he starred in Chivas with Machine Come in Uriel Antuna, Alejandro Mayorga and Roberto Alvarado, now those of La Noria would be looking to negotiate with the Striped. Who would be involved in the negotiation is about Luis Romo Y Carlos Rodriguez.

The clubs would seek that Romo wears the jersey of Striped and that Rodríguez becomes one more reinforcement of the celestial group.

Romo became an important element in the formation of Juan Reynoso and was one of the protagonists of the ninth star of the cement plants, while Charly Rodriguez is one of the base scorers of the team of Javier Aguirre.

So far it is known that the cement board was in charge of approaching Monterrey to start the negotiation, as reported ESPN. Although the blue midfielder has already accepted the proposal to leave Machine, There are still details to be refined.

According to a post by David medrano, sports journalist from Aztec TV, shared on social networks that the negotiations are “on the right track” and that soon the announcement could be given, but it would be missing solve the economic question and the prices that will be put on the table.

The quality in which it will arrive would still be pending Luis Romo to Monterrey, the earnings your team will earn before handing it over to Striped and the price for which its sale could be offered -in case it has the option to buy-.

David Medrano explained that the first step has already been taken, as the current Cruz Azul player accepted the proposal to leave The Cement Machine to try his luck in another team and Monterrey would be the most viable option.

“EXCHANGE The exchange between Luis Romo and Charly Rodríguez is on the right track. Romo already gave the go-ahead. The economic part remains to be refined, but you can make petra mules “, wrote David Medrano on his official Twitter account.

On the other hand, another of the limitations that has slowed down the exchange is the interests of Charly Rodríguez since he would not like to leave Monterrey. The offensive midfielder still has current contract with the team of The gang, which will expire until the next June 2023.

For the exchange to take place there must be an acceptance of both players and that Cruz Azul is willing to pay a difference for the termination of Rodríguez’s contract and take him to the Mexican capital; otherwise the negotiation could fall apart or get complicated.

In the beginning Machine He asked Erick Aguirre to yield to Romo, but since there was no continuity in the negotiation, Rodríguez was chosen.

Who launched the counter-offer was the team Lined, all in order to stay with the services of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic medalist proposed to Rodríguez, in accordance with ESPNIn other words, the player was not consulted before launching the proposal to the celestial board.

So there would be Carlos’s refusal to leave the club and give up his place to Romo. The 24-year-old footballer is being convinced to leave. In the coming days, the final verdict of the clubs and the new destinations of the footballers will be known.

