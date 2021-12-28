What foods clog the arteries

According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death throughout the world. Ischemic heart disease, caused by clogged arteries coronary arteries, caused more than 8.9 million deaths in 2019. A condition that only increases year after year.

To keep your arteries healthy it is important to know what type of food contribute to the development of this disease. Here we tell you everything.

Why are the arteries clogged?

Our entire circulatory system is made up of a complex network of capillaries, blood vessels Y arteries. These conduits carry oxygenated blood throughout the body, which is essential for our organs to function properly. As long as the tubes are clean and clear, the blood can flow freely, supplying our body with the oxygen it needs to carry out its daily activities.

However, sometimes small obstructions within the blood vessels, which is usually known as plaque. This develops when the cholesterol adheres to the wall of the arteries. When the obstruction it is too severe, it produces what doctors call atherosclerosis. What can lead to a variety of dangerous cardiovascular diseases.

As you are already imagining the diet plays a fundamental role in preventing plaque formation in our arteries. You may have ever heard terms like cholesterol “Good” and “bad”, as well as the dangers that come with food processed. Don’t worry, here we explain step by step what food you should avoid to keep your arteries in good state.

Meats and cold cuts in moderation

Before you get sad, you have to put yourself in context. The meats (especially red ones) by themselves are not bad for our cardiovascular health. In fact, this kind of food They are one of the most important sources of protein for our body. However, as a study published in the Journal of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics points out, its excessive consumption can lead to a dangerous increase in the levels of cholesterol LDL, also known as bad cholesterol. The best thing is to moderate its consumption and to take care of its way of preparation. In Mexico, it is common to find red meat prepared with excessive fat through the garnachas, which provides more risk to the health of arteries.



Sugars

According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over time the sugar damages the walls of our arteries and the nerves that control the heart, which encourages plaque buildup. Free sugars (those added artificially to food) are the worst for our body as they add an extra load of these substances to our body. It is best to minimize the consumption of soft drinks, sweets or fried foods and instead opt for another healthier source of sugars such as fruits.



Trans fat

According to the Mayo Clinic, Trans fat They are considered the worst type of fat you can eat. Unlike other lipids that are found naturally in food, those also called trans fatty acids significantly increase the cholesterol bad at arteries. They are so unhealthy that food manufacturers are gradually removing them from their products.

However, there is still a wide range of foods that contain Trans fat. The most common examples are baked goods such as cakes, cookies, and pies. Microwave popcorn, frozen pizza, and stick margarine also make this list. In these cases, it is best to replace these foods with healthier alternatives that do not put your arteries.



Dairy products

Some products dairy products may contain high levels of Saturated fats, which contribute to the accumulation of cholesterol bad in the blood. Milk and some types of cheeses can be harmful if consumed in excess.



Remember that the diet plays a fundamental role in preventing blockage of your arteries, but it is not decisive. It is also important to avoid smoking and to exercise regularly. The key to keeping your cardiovascular health it is in a balance of all these factors.

