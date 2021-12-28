What Antuna and Mayorga said on their arrival in Cruz Azul

Antuna said that he identified with the colors of Cruz Azul (Photo: Scott Wachter / Reuters)

It finally became official that Uriel antuna Y Alejandro mayorga they will be new players of Cruz Azul. Both players must pass medical tests for the institution to make it official, however, both have already said what this change of scenery represents.

This Monday afternoon, both Antuna and Mayorga arrived from Chivas, at the Mexico City airport they gave their first words as players of Machine.

The far right claimed that Blue Cross was the set with which he found the greatest identity, this because weeks ago his name had been placed in the orbit of America.

“The only thing I knew was that Cruz Azul loved me, he went to the club that I chose because I identified in a certain way with the club and I felt that it adapted a lot to my style of play,” said Uriel with the cement colors in the media. communication.

Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga arrived in CDMX and will have to do medical tests (Photo: León Lecanda ESPN)

Antuna was also committed to the fans upon his arrival in CDMX, explaining that it is a challenge for which he will work completely within the field of play.

“At the end of the day I am focused on working, it is a very important challenge that I am going to take one hundred percent. I am committed to giving one hundred percent on the field, ”he told reporters.

Mayorga is a prospect to be selected nationally (Photo: Henry Romero / Reuters)

Alejandro mayorga, who got off the plane at the same time as the winger, stressed that his work has paid off, since he has donned the shirt of three of the four “big teams”. Had a step by Pumas, Return to Chivas and now he will defend the shield of Blue Cross.

“It is not a coincidence that I am wearing a third shirt (for a large team), that makes me feel excited and I am sure that we are going to achieve great things,” he explained.

The extreme would reach the celestial square in a four year contractAlthough the letter would not be entirely from the capital’s team, 50% would still be from Chivas in the event of a future sale of Uriel. In Mayorga’s case, the full-back maintains a contract of one year on loan, and once this period is over, the Cruzazulina directive will determine whether to definitively buy from the player; at least I report it that way ESPN.

These three elements were one of the most impressive things in this transfer market (Photos: Twitter @ PorEstoOnline // Instagram @ amayorga97 / @ urielantuna90)

The movement that also involved Robert Louse Alvarado finally it became official, the former cementmaker also arrived at the state of his new club and dedicated his first words as Rojiblanco.

“I am very happy to be here, it is a new challenge and I am very happy, arriving at Chivas I know what it represents for the fans, I come to give my maximum and I am happy for this challenge, “he said to the media at the Jalisco airport.

Now, Juan Reynoso will have new tools to face Closing 2022; It should be noted that it suffered three significant casualties, that of the Louse, that of Yoshimar Yotún and that of Orbelín Pineda. To these three could be added that of Luis Romo, who would come to Monterreand in exchange for Charly Rodriguez.

Juan Reynoso must structure a new plan considering his casualties and reinforcements (Photo: Carlos Ramírez / EFE)

Juan Reynoso you will have to plan very well for the next campaign. Now, with the three official reinforcements, Christian Tabó, Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga will try to create a competitive team that will lead them to fight for the title. This, not counting the possible incorporation of Carlos Rodriguez. However, rumors also suggest that it could have another casualty, perhaps the most sensitive of all.

Jonathan Little head Rodríguez would have the days and patience finished in Cruz Azul; There is talk about a possible Saudi Arabian soccer offer to take over the services of the Uruguayan striker, which would already have the go-ahead from the South American.

