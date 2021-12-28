“We are something”, Tom Felton clears up rumors of a possible romance with Emma Watson

From the moment they all rose to fame with their performance in the hit film series In the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, the actors that make up the cast have become a topic of conversation for alleged romantic matters that apparently do not end, because now they talk about Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) could have a romantic relationship that goes beyond friendship.

At the end of the tapes, it was the talented actress who revealed to the media that she had been “crushed” by her partner in the first two installments of the story; However, at that moment he clarified that the feelings passed and together they managed to maintain a great affection.

“In the first two films I had a crush on Tom Felton. It was my first crush. He knows it. We have talked about it and we continue to laugh,” he explained. Watson by mentioning that his union with Felton It is one of the strongest that he managed to form on the recording set.

However, despite this statement, the rumors about the alleged romance continue and this time they increase due to the recent meeting of the famous in ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’, audiovisual that is already promoted on HBO Max with images of an emotional hug by the actors.

Tom Felton clears up rumors of a possible romance with Emma Watson

The bond that holds together Tom felton Y Emma Watson It is undeniable, and proof of this is the revelation that the British musician released to clarify his relationship with the model.

“We are something, if that makes any sense. We have been very close for a long time. I adore her. I think it’s fantastic. Hopefully, she returns the compliment. ”

On the other hand, the interpreter stressed that working together on a project as big as it was Harry Potter generated a very close connection between them that managed to remain even after concluding his intervention in the tapes, however, the contact continues but only as friends.

“As for the romantic side, I think it’s more of a Slytherin | Gryffindor thing than Tom and Emma. I think being a part of what we’ve all been a part of, but her being the only girl and the youngest on the set, growing up with what she had to grow up is incredibly exciting, “he concluded. Felton.