Vogue declares it a fashion icon 2021

American actor, Adam Richard Sandler, better known as Uniquely, Adam Sandler, He has earned the affection and preference of the public thanks to his performances in movies that are usually comedy.

In addition, he has developed as an actor, screenwriter and film producer, making him one of the most recognized figures in Hollywood today.

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler (Taken from video)

Vogue declares Adam Sandler a 2021 fashion icon, defining his style as ‘schlub’

It was recently revealed that Vogue magazine stated to the actor, Adam Sandler, What fashion icon 2021, defining his style as “Schlub”, a term that can be translated as “Unattractive person.”

Nowadays, Adam Sandler It enjoys great international fame; Although it is important to recognize that his style is the most characteristic of him, because both in the films he stars in, and in real life, he always looks the most relaxed and casual.

Adam Sandler (Mexico Agency.)

It is in this way that the magazine Vogue, which specializes in fashion and trends, has proclaimed it as this year’s fashion icon.

According to the magazine, the 55-year-old actor’s style is categorized as “Schlub”, Which is identified by wearing shorts or bermuda shorts and size XXL shirts. This in order to prioritize comfort over style.

It turns out that Adam Sandler’s style was the most searched trend on Google throughout 202.

This was quite surprising because in previous years they had been figures like Harry Styles, Lizzo, and even Britney Spears.

Likewise, the actor’s fashion became a trend on several occasions because several TikTokers and influencers imitated him to make their content.

Because it could be somewhat ironic that this character is a fashion icon, some experts on the subject have put forward their theories that the arrival of the pandemic changed the perception of what was ‘socially accepted’.

Among the latter was undoubtedly the clothes and the way of dressing. Because most of the people began to work or take classes from home, they began to opt for comfort.