Viral: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt wows the internet with hidden talent

In recent days, several videos that demonstrate the talent for dancing Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, 15, the first daughter in common that the actress had with fellow actor Brad Pitt, and the third after they both decided to adopt Maddox and Zahara.

INSTAGRAM / @ stuckinvogue



In one of the clips that are circulating on digital platforms, it can be seen as Shiloh, who attends the dance academy Millennium Dance Complex with the instructor Cristian Faxola, he dances, together with the group of his companions, “The Other Side”, played by SZA and Justin Timberlake, as well as “Get Ur Freak On” by Missy Elliott.

Although the young woman appears with masks and clothes to dance, the most observant they managed to identify her and they even pointed her out in the video so that people could know who she was.

According to the statements that a source close to Angelina gave to InTouch, the young woman’s native taste for dancing is evident: “Her main love at this time is the dance, and she’s very good at it, she’s good at it, she loves being able to feel the music and letting go, which is super important. He likes all styles, but hip-hop and freestyle They are his favorites, “said the source.

In addition, he did not hesitate to point out that Shiloh’s famous mother is not surprised by her daughter’s ability: “Angelina is impressed with Shiloh’s ability to memorize dance routines. Neither she nor Brad have that talent. “

The same source specified that the 15-year-old girl has found a way to express herself in dance and is very good at it.

Notably, recently both Shiloh and four of her siblings, they hoarded the spotlight during the presentation of the film

“Eternals” in Los Angeles, California, which they attended to accompany their mother. However, one of the things that attracted the most attention was that they all wore clothes that Angelina had already worn at other events.

AF