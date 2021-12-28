Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga passed the medical examinations and will be presented as reinforcements of Cruz Azul

Everything is ready for Cruz Azul to officially announce the arrival of your second and third reinforcement for him Grita Mexico Clausura 2022 Tournament: Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga, both from the Chivas and who from this Monday arrived in Mexico City with the shield of the set cement maker on the chest.

After offering their first words as footballers of Machine, and to take on the challenge of reaching another of the most demanded teams in the MX League when fighting for the titles, both former players rojiblancos they headed towards The Ferris Wheel to perform the medical exams corresponding.

And it is that although they had already carried out medical tests in Guadalajara, Cruz Azul wanted to check that everything was in order and complied with the last procedure before announcing to Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga as his reinforcements for him Closing 2022, so after overcoming them without problems, everything is ready for the official presentation.

This is how it will be this Tuesday, in the middle of April Fools’ Day, when eThe cement team makes the official announcement of the arrival of the full-back and midfielder to their ranks, after having finalized the exchange in which he sent Roberto Alvarado to the Herd and who is also already in the ‘Perla Tapatia’ wearing his new uniform.