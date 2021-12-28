Toyota Yaris Electric Hybrid renewed and from € 150 / month: spectacular

The Toyota Yaris Electric Hybrid brings new equipment in the entire range and new colors. From € 18,950 without financing or for only € 150 / month. The fourth generation of the best-selling Toyota model in Europe brings a renewed range of finishes with an efficient 116 hp 1.5 electric hybrid system and advanced active and passive safety.

The 2022 range of the new Yaris Electric Hybrid consists of four trim levels –Business Plus, Active Tech, Style and Style Plus-. Business Plus, finished for fleet customers, does not receive modifications to the equipment level.

The Style finish is distinguished by having a touch of exclusive design, thanks to the black front grille with dark chrome trim or 17 ” alloy wheels, which receive an update in their color when they become black. In addition, it debuts a new body color, Kaji Orange, in a monotone version.

It is already available from € 18,950 without financing or for only € 150 / month with Toyota Easy Plus -Active Tech finish-, financing program and added services -4 years warranty and 4 years of maintenance-, for the Active Tech finish.

Bill, in certain finishes of the range, with the multimedia system Toyota Smart Connect with 9 “screen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connection and navigator with online map update plus wireless smartphone charger.

It comes standard with the latest version of Toyota Safety Sense, the set of safety systems and driving assistance, and the first standard central airbag, located between the front seats and which reduces the possibility of the driver and his passenger injuring each other in the event of an accident.

Within Toyota Safety Sense, devices such as the Pre-Collision Safety System with Vehicle Detection, Pedestrian Detection (day and night), Cyclist Detection (day), Obstacle Detection at intersections (vehicles and pedestrians) and emergency steering assistance, intelligent adaptive cruise control (from 0 km / h), traffic sign recognition, involuntary lane departure warning with active assistant and trajectory maintenance system and intelligent high-beam control, among other systems.