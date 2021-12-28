Tom Holland joins the Billionaires Club

Very few actors can say that their films have exceeded 1 billion gross, but Tom Holland has done it 5 times.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It has already raised more than 1,057 million dollars, a brutal figure since in the middle of the pandemic the box office has fallen a lot. Furthermore, this has caused Tom holland Join the prestigious club of those actors who have 5 or more films, which have exceeded one billion. For now, it only has six members including the Spider-man from Marvel studios.

Obviously all of them are very connected to Marvel studios, since for something it is the most prolific and successful cinematographic saga of today. In addition, it does not stop growing thanks to the deliveries that reach theaters and the series of Disney plus.

These are the 6 members of the club:

Tom Holland: Captain America: Civil War (1,153M), Spider-Man: Far From Home (1,131M), Avengers: Infinity War (2,048M), Avengers: Endgame (2,797M) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (1,057M – for now).

Chris Evans: The Avengers (1,518M), Avengers: Age of Ultron (1,402M), Captain America: Civil War (1,153M), Avengers: Infinity War (2,048M) and Avengers: Endgame (2,797M).

Don Cheadle: Iron Man 3 (1,214M), Avengers: Age of Ultron (1,402M), Captain America: Civil War (1,153M), Avengers: Infinity War (2,048M) and Avengers: Endgame (2,797M).

The real kings of the club with more than 5 films that have exceeded 1,000 million:

Andy Serkis: Black Panther (1,347 M), The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (1,146 M), The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (1,017 M), Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2,069 M), Star Wars: The Last Jedi (1,332M) and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (1,074M).

Robert Downey Jr.: The Avengers (1,518M), Iron Man 3 (1,214M), Avengers: Age of Ultron (1,402M), Captain America: Civil War (1,153M), Avengers: Infinity War (2,048M) and Avengers: Endgame (2,797M) M).

Samuel L. Jackson: The Avengers (1,518M), Avengers: Age of Ultron (1,402M), Avengers: Infinity War (2,048M), Avengers: Endgame (2,797M), Spider-Man: Far From Home (1,131M), Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (1,074M), Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1,027M), Jurassic Park (1,033M) and Incredibles 2 (1,243M).

Some of the actors who could join Tom holland and the rest of the stars in this club are Chris Hemsworth thanks to Thor: love and Thunder, Zoe saldana thanks to Avatar 2 and its sequels and Chris pratt thanks to Jurassic World 3, Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.