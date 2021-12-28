Tom Hanks presents a welcome to Biden program full of symbolism: from Bon Jovi to José Andrés | International

Hollywood and the entertainment world of the United States rolled out the red carpet to give their blessing to the new president of the country, Joe Biden, with a spectacular television gala that had a Latin flavor and where there was no trace of the already ex-president Donald Trump.

Clashes, fights and reproaches. That is the sour summary of the relationship between famous music and film in the US with Trump in the last four years. But this Wednesday they turned the page and chose to look to the future with hope from the hand of Joe Biden as president and Kamala Harris as vice president, whom they supported during the electoral campaign with a practically seamless closing of ranks.

Optimism ‘made in Hollywood’

Under the title Celebrating America (Celebrate America), the gala, broadcast by all the major channels in the country with the notable exception of Fox, He unapologetically embraced American patriotism on grand occasions and appealed for unity, harmony and optimism after the Trump era.

And no one in Hollywood better symbolizes that bridge between opposites than Tom Hanks, an actor revered on every corner of America. “The last few weeks, and the last few years, we have witnessed deep divisions and a worrying grudge in our land “, He said.

“Tonight, we reflect on the United States: the practice of our democracy, the foundations of our republic, the integrity of the Constitution, the hope and dreams we all share in search of a more perfect Union,” he added.

Bruce Springsteen was in charge of uncorking the evening from the Lincoln Memorial in the heart of the country’s capital. “Good evening, USA. I am proud to be here in cold Washington,” he said. The Boss before interpreting Land of Hope and Dreams (Land of hope and dreams) just a few hundred yards from the Capitol that was stormed two weeks ago by far-right Trump supporters.

With the spectacular workmanship and realization that is presupposed to any event of this style in the USA (fireworks are essential for the final touch), Celebrating America He toured the country and connected from Washington with cities such as Nashville, Memphis, Seattle, New York or Los Angeles. He also dared to leave Earth since the astronauts of the International Space Station they also had their moment of glory.

But regardless of styles and generations, the musical performances had a common point: illusion for tomorrow. A) Yes, Katy Perry sang Firework (Fireworks), Jon Bon Jovi played Here Comes the Sun (Here comes the sun), John Legend took care of Feeling good (Feel good), Justin Timberlake addressed Better days (Better days) and Foo Fighters offered Times Like These (Moments like these).

Between song and song, and apart from a few brief speeches by Biden and Harris, social demands and tributes crept in to all essential workers, from doctors to teachers, who have endured the country during the pandemic. In this way, chef José Andrés asked that “everyone join the fight” against “the hunger crisis” affecting the United States, while actress Kerry Washington stressed how historic it is that a woman, black and also of Asian origin, is vice president. “It’s the first, but it won’t be the last,” he promised.

Latinos at the party

Like Jennifer Lopez represented the Latinos in the official ceremony of the investiture singing the hymns in the morning This Land Is Your Land Y America the Beautiful, several Hispanic stars participated in Biden’s unofficial party as president in Celebrating America. For example, Eva Longoria He insisted that it is the “responsibility” of citizens to “protect and build a more inclusive democracy every day.”

The legend of unionism Dolores Huerta, along with other figures of the country such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, he read excerpts from famous inaugural speeches in US history such as those of Abraham Lincoln or John F. Kennedy.

Demi lovato recovered in a performance from Los Angeles the classic Lovely day of Bill Withers, while Lin-Manuel Miranda recalled from New York, citing Seamus heaney in The Cure at Troy, that sometimes “justice can rise and that hope and history rhyme.”

And if the 21st century has taught something, it is that you can no longer organize a party without reggaeton, so Luis Fonsi with Slowly and Ozuna with Taki taki They led to Celebrating America the Latin rhythms that in recent years have conquered the planet.