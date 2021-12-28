Today’s Free Fire Codes December 28, 2021; new free rewards

New batch of codes for Free Fire. The battle royale from Garena (available completely free of charge, free to play, on iOS and Android devices) is updated with a new string of free prizes so that its followers can increase their inventory with a good number of objects and extra rewards. And as always, the codes canceled today, Tuesday, December 28, 2021, they will remain in your profile forever, so take advantage. Let’s go with the list, but not before reminding you that tomorrow is Wednesday the 29th and in the afternoon we will have a new weekly agenda that will include the New Years Eve and New Years events, so everyone pay attention.

Free Fire codes for today December 28

FBHJ NFY7 8T63

FTYU 5TGF OSA4

FR2G 3H4E RF6Y

F7T6 YTVH G3BE

FJBC HJNK 4RY7

F5TF 6GTY VGHB

F5E3 R4T5 YHGB

F7T5 4FDS W345

FBNJ IU87 SYEH

FRMT YKUO I8HU

FBYV TCGD B2EN

F4M5 KCT6 LYHO

FVCY XTSR F1VE

F4B5 NJ6I TY8G

F6F5 TDRF EV4B

How are free Free Fire codes redeemed?

First things first: click here to access the official portal to redeem rewards. Once in said portal, log in with your Free Fire account from wherever you want (Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple, VK, Huawei …). Third step: enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space indicated (be careful not to confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm. Fourth and last step: once they confirm the code entered, just wait a few seconds until the rewards are reflected in your account.

We remind you that Free Fire is available for free both in the iOS App Store (iPhone and iPad) and in the Google Play store of any Android device. You can also play it on PC if you want by downloading it for free through this simple procedure.

Source | PrepareExams