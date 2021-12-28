Timothée Chalamet: who is he, age, movies and series and girlfriends he has had

The name of Timothée Chalamet is one that you should know if you are a movie fan, as the actor has become increasingly popular in the industry not only because of how handsome he is, but also because of his amazing performances in high-caliber projects such as’ Interstellar ‘and’ Little Women ‘. In fact, his work has been recognized by film critics and has earned a respectable place in Hollywood.

If you want to know more about him, we will tell you all about who is timothée chalamet, how old is he, what movies and series has he appeared in, who have been his girlfriends and everything any fan would like to know about him. You will become an expert in Chalamethodology!

Who is Timothée Chalamet?

Timothée Chalamet, for those who do not know him, is a young actor who has participated in more than 30 projects, including films, series, short films and plays. He has always been attracted to art, and it is likely that this interest was born with his mother, since she dedicated many years to being a dancer of Broadway. That inclination led him to study at LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts where he obtained a training as an actor. There he studied with other celebrities such as Ansel Elgort and Lourdes Leon (Madonna’s daughter).

The ‘Call Me By Your Name’ actor was born and raised in Manhattan, New York, United States. However, the portal Biography He claims that his father is from France and spent many summers visiting the country. This is the reason why the actor can speak French so well (in addition to English) and why his name does not sound American.

There is no doubt that the artistic side of Chalamet was inherited and learned from his mother. Getty Images

How old are you?

For those who do not know, Chalamet He was born on December 27, 1995, which means that he is currently 26 years old. Another fact that you may be interested to know is his height: the actor is 1.78 meters, which is equivalent to 5’10 ”feet.

What sign is it?

As we have already mentioned, the actor was born at the end of December, which can only mean one thing: he is Capricorn. If you think about it, Timothée Chalamet He has several characteristics of his zodiac sign, as he is a hard-working, persistent and constant person.