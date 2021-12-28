This precious Xiaomi collapses in its most powerful version

90 Hz screen, one of Qualcomm’s “G” processors, 3 rear cameras … Xiaomi’s mobile has everything.

Xiaomi throws the price of one of its best-selling devices. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE has 70 euros discount in its most powerful version, with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

The Chinese smartphone comes with a 90 Hz screen, one of Qualcomm’s “G” processors, 3 rear cameras and a fast-charging battery, among other interesting features. Xiaomi has lowered the price of one of its most interesting mid-range, is an option that you should take into account.

Buy the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE at the best price

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory

6.55 “Full HD + 90 Hz AMOLED display

3 rear cameras

4,250 mAh battery with fast charging at 33W

NFC, 5G

The Chinese terminal incorporates a panel 6.55-inch AMOLED, Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz. The high refresh rate of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE brings you a speed and fluidity that make all the difference. You will understand when you try it, you will not be able to use a traditional 60 Hz screen again.

Under its chassis is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, a processor that will give you power and give you peace of mind. Both your day-to-day applications and demanding games they will move smoothly on the Xiaomi device. You can choose between several versions of RAM and storage.

The Chinese firm has added 3 cameras on the back of its device: first, a 64 megapixel main sensor, a wide angle 8 megapixels and a macro sensor 5 megapixels. On its front, a 16 megapixel camera with which you can take good selfies.

This Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE also incorporates a battery that reaches the 4,250 mAh and one 33W fast charge. The Xiaomi device also has NFC, you can pay in all kinds of shops without taking out your wallet. You will only need an application like Google Pay. We do not forget the 5G, with which you will enjoy maximum speed.

As you have seen, you have the opportunity to take a good 5G mid-range with 70 euros discount. The offer will only be available for a limited time, if you are interested do not overthink it.

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

