This Nissan 240Z is actually a 370Z in retro outfit

The family Nissan z has become fashionable again after the arrival of a new model on the market that also pays tribute to the Nissan 240Z original -or Fairlady Z according to the market-. A model who, especially in Japan, continues to be very fond of, as much as to see restomods as interesting as this.

Because what you have in front of you is actually a Nissan 370Z, that is to say the outgoing generation that has lived from 2008 to 2020, dressed as a 240Z. A creation by the students of the Nissan Automobile Colleges, the training centers that the Japanese brand has for its future workers, and which will be present in the next Tokyo Auto Salon.

The fusion of three different generations of the Z

Nissan Automobile Colleges

So this “Nissan 340Z“, a name that merges the denomination of both models, it sports a totally new front with that touch so retro of the original Nissan Z, including its famous round headlights, a large rectangular grille accompanied by a chrome trim in the center, and a huge front bumper finished in a spoiler. There is also the characteristic rear-view mirror placed just above the front wheel arch, large 18-inch chrome wheels accompanied by effective Michelin Pilot Sport 4, a carbon fiber rear spoiler and a quadruple chrome exhaust outlet.

Nissan Automobile Colleges

Inside the new Nissan Z

There are no images of its interior, but it is suggested that your cabin if you opt for a modern interior, and we do not talk about the inside from a 370Z but from a Nissan Z last generation, to already have digital instrumentation and a modern 8 or 9-inch infotainment system. All accompanied by the acquaintance 3.7-liter V6 370Z with a power of 336 hp Y 365 Nm of maximum torque, associated with an automatic transmission.

With this particular combination of ingredients, this Nissan Z will be presented at the Tokio Auto Salon that will be held at mid-January 2022. A perfect date to get to know this and many other surprising preparations.

Nissan Automobile Colleges

