This is what Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt looked like at the same age as Shiloh

Although this is the photo that shows that Shiloh jolie pitt she is identical to her grandmother, she cannot hide the genes of her two dads, Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt. Shiloh is the first biological daughter of Hollywood’s sexiest (ex) couple, and she has other adopted siblings. Both Angelina and Brad have talked about the masculine identity of Shiloh, who since she was little ‘feels like a boy’, and they have never discounted the natural beauty she possesses and how proud they are of her.

The resemblance between Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and Shiloh

Light-colored hazel eyes, fair complexion, long face and even gesticulation, there are definitely several traits that Shiloh Jolie Pitt inherited from her parents. This young woman was born in 2006 in Namibia, and next year she will be 16.





Want to see how much Shiloh looks like her parents? We share a couple of files on the two actors hovering around their daughter’s age — and how she might look in the future.

What Angelina Jolie looked like at 15-16 years

In 1991, the actress did a photoshoot in Los Angeles, California, with 16 years old. This picture of Angelina teen marked her beginnings as a model, but it was not long before she made her acting debut in the biography of the former governor of Alabama, George Wallace, released in 1997.

But do not stop watching this video where a little 10-year-old Angelina Jolie accompanied her father, Jon Voight, to the 1986 Oscars. Here, Shiloh does bear an impressive resemblance to her mother.

Angelina Jolie and Shiloh at 10 / Getty Images

What Brad Pitt looked like as a young man

The photographic record of this Hollywood heartthrob at the age of 15 is scarce, but there were images of him and his first girlfriend, Sara Hart, in 1978, when they were just high school kids. Also, there are a couple of exclusive photos like the ones in this video.

But 10 years later, in 1988, a young 25-year-old Brad Pitt appears with his then partner, the actress. Salane McCall, and they appeared together at the DGAs. Although he looks more mature, he definitely shows several traits that Shiloh will be able to bring out more in the future.