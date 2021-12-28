This is the reason why Xiaomi phones are usually so cheap – FayerWayer

Good, pretty and cheap almost always, Xiaomi phones are the main alternative in the smartphone market when it comes to looking for a device at a good price, cheap and that offers features that make it look much more convincing than other equipment with the same benefits but more expensive.

According to Canalys, quoted on the Slash Gear website, Xiaomi is the world’s second-largest smartphone maker, after surpassing Apple in the second quarter of 2021, with a 17% market share. Only Samsung remains ahead of the Chinese company, with 19% of the market.

In addition to its overall market share, Xiaomi holds the Guinness World Record for the most smartphones sold by a company in a 24-hour period. According to CNN, at the annual Mi Fan Fest in 2015, it sold 2.12 million phones.

Many believe that the popularity of the brand’s equipment is due to factors such as the similarity of its devices to Apple’s, both its phones, as well as the tables and even the accessories, which goes back several years. However, Xiaomi’s similarity to the American company is only half of the equation, delivering similar hardware but at a much lower price.

iPhone 7 Plus and Mi A1

But … why are they usually so cheap?

One of the main reasons why Xiaomi phones are so cheap is because the company focuses on volume over high profit margins.

According to iMore, while Apple’s component cost for the iPhone 13 is roughly 36% to 37% of the retail price leaving a considerable profit margin in the 60% range, Lei Jun, the CEO of Xiaomi, He explains that his company’s profit margin over the phone is only 8% or 9%.

Another factor that can contribute to Xiaomi’s low prices is the company’s privacy, or the alleged lack of it. According to a report by Forbes, the web browser that ships with Xiaomi devices records all of a user’s online browsing activity, even when used in incognito mode.

The company also appears to be collecting data from other devices that may allow it to observe the personal lives of its customers.

Thomas Brewster of Forbes discussed the privacy issue: “Xiaomi’s big sell is cheap devices that have many of the same qualities as high-end smartphones. But for customers, that low cost could come at a high price: their privacy.”.

What Brewster asks users, in other words, is to ask themselves if it is worth paying less money for a phone that at the hardware level will offer you the same features as a high-end from another brand but that can put your privacy at risk. And the price of a good Xiaomi is so accessible that many buyers do not pay attention to the negative points.