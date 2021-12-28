This is the luxurious double-decker motorhome in which Will Smith makes life when filming

The life of Hollywood actors leads them to spend a lot of time away from home because of the filming. Sometimes they are lucky enough to be working in the same city where they live but in others they must travel from one place to another, staying in hotels that, however luxurious they may be, will never be like home. Will Smith has a simple, and expensive, solution for that: a two-story motorhome that he stays in when he’s filming.

It is a vehicle created by Anderson Mobile Estate called The Heat, and whose dimensions are considerable considering that it requires 22 wheels to circulate.

The motorhome, which is far removed from the concept that anyone may have in mind, has intelligent control with what it expands when it is at rest, acquiring the dimensions of a house. As you would expect, inside it has all kinds of luxuries: from a huge living room with an ultra-modern kitchen to a movie theater.

This mansion on wheels has become Will Smith’s best friend as she accompanies him on each and every one of his shootings. Not only does it serve as a dressing room but it is also the place where you rest since it has a bed and several sofas with views to the outside. These are located on the second floor of the vehicle, although to avoid prying eyes, it has adjustable blinds.

Will Smith at the presentation of “Bad Boys For Life” in Berlin in 2020 (Photo by Joshua Sammer / Getty Images for Sony Pictures) Getty

It is evident that a motorhome like this is not within the reach of all pockets. As published Esquire, its cost is 2.5 million. As far as it is known, Will Smith bought it in the early 2000s with what he already had when he made such blockbuster movies as I am a legend or In search of happiness. Therefore, it can be deduced that the vehicle is more than amortized.

A curious fact is that the protagonist of The prince of Bel Air He rents it to whoever he wants. Of course, you will have to pay $ 8,000 for a week hosted in it.