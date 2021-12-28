This is the color that will set the trend

A few days after the end of the year, we already have an idea of ​​what we will see on the catwalks and the design, at least in terms of color. The Pantone Institute, an international entity that is a reference in the range of colors, revealed the color that we will see throughout 2022 and it is the PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri, which is a mix of blue hues and hints of purplish red. Perhaps this tonality is familiar to you, since some brands have gone ahead to launch garments and accessories of that color, in addition to being famous as Lady Gaga, Camila Cabello Y Anya Taylor-Joy they have taken it in some red carpets.

© Pantone.com PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri has been defined as the color that we will see in 2022 in trend and is inspired by new verve and transformation

According to the official site of the Pantone Institute, “The PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri helps us embrace this altered landscape of possibilities, opening us to a new vision as we rewrite our lives.” After a challenging 2020 and 2021, no less challenging, the entity ensures that this tonality is inspired by the changes we have experienced in recent times.

“We are living in times of transformation. PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri is symbolic of the spirit of our current global age and the transition we are experiencing today. As we emerge from an intense period of isolation, our notions and standards are changing, and our physical and digital lives have merged in new ways. ”