This is Kylie Jenner’s luxurious mansion in Holmby Hills, California, in pictures

The Kardashian – Jenner clan not only stands out for its lavish and high-profile lives but also for its large and luxurious mansions. This is the case of the minor, Kylie Jenner, who in addition to setting up a company with the cosmetics industry has bought an ostentatious mansion for 36.5 million dollars.

The mansion of Kylie jenner It was designed by Gala Asher, the same mega-mansion developer who also built and sold to Kris Jenner a $ 12 million property in the Palm Desert resort community of La Quinta, California. Like his mother’s house, Kylie It is a monolithic one-story structure with high ceilings, massive walls of disappearing glass, and a fusion of interior and exterior perfect for the typical Southern California lifestyle.

Image: People en Español

The MansionHow could it be otherwise? It is in such an exclusive area, it looks like a walled fortress, it was made to taste Kylie jenner, with security cameras and its own guardhouse with bathroom and kitchen. Most of the mansion’s public rooms open directly, through glass walls, to the landscaped central courtyard.

Image: Deck Magazine

This style is so because it is intended for large-scale entertainment, so all the interiors open up and are oriented towards the common outdoor spaces. The kitchen of the Mansion It has an elegant European style and has a wide variety of designer appliances that are used by Kylie jenner.

Image: Architecture and Design

In addition to the beautiful common spaces and rooms of KylieThere are two guest suites with private entrances and patios, plus two additional guest apartments with their own private living rooms and kitchenettes. The Mansion It also has many more amenities that make living in it a luxury: there are several bar bars, game rooms, a gym, a giant home theater and an outdoor projection screen.

Image: RSVPonline

The courtyard of the mansion is highlighted by the central pool with inverted edges, which gives the feeling that it does not end, dominated by an island with a palm tree. The landscaped areas are highlighted by the square stone tiles surrounded by grass, giving the puzzle effect just what you wanted. Kylie jenner.