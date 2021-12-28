This is Kylie Jenner’s luxurious mansion in Holmby Hills, California, in pictures

The Kardashian – Jenner clan not only stands out for its lavish and high-profile lives but also for its large and luxurious mansions. This is the case of the minor, Kylie Jenner, who in addition to setting up a company with the cosmetics industry has bought an ostentatious mansion for 36.5 million dollars.

The mansion of Kylie jenner It was designed by Gala Asher, the same mega-mansion developer who also built and sold to Kris Jenner a $ 12 million property in the Palm Desert resort community of La Quinta, California. Like his mother’s house, Kylie It is a monolithic one-story structure with high ceilings, massive walls of disappearing glass, and a fusion of interior and exterior perfect for the typical Southern California lifestyle.

