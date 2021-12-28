This is how these two new symptoms of the Omicron variant are presented.

MEXICO CITY (apro). – The doctor of the National Health Service of the United Kingdom, Amir Khan, reported on two new symptoms detected in patients infected by the Omicron variant of coronavirus: night sweats and low back pain.

These symptoms were added to those detected in a study called Zoe Covid that investigates the symptoms of this strain, led by the epidemiologist at King’s College London, Tim Spector, such as high fever, dry cough, muscle aches, throat irritation, loss of smell or taste, headache, runny nose, and tiredness.

Related news

In an interview with ITV published by The Sun, Amir Khan explained that sweats occur in patients when they are asleep and are the kind that soak you and have to make the infected get up and change clothes, he said.

In addition, patients have suffered from low back pain or low back pain, which is pain in the lower back (from the buttocks to the thighs) that worsens when standing, walking or leaning back, and although it is one of the most common medical problems, has now been associated as a frequent symptom of coronavirus cases caused by the omicron variant.

These two symptoms are worrisome because, together, they could be associated with a daily back condition or be confused with a blow or doing very heavy activities, so it is recommended to follow sanitary measures and if the pain and sweating are very strong, have a covid-19 test.

Discovery Health, the largest insurer in South Africa, conducted a study where it discovered these two new symptoms.

“What we are seeing is still a mild illness, we are not actually sending people to the hospital. We know that the cases in our hospitals are beginning to increase and, according to statistics, the majority are unvaccinated people, ”said South African doctor Angelique Coetze, in an interview with El País.

Leana Wen, medical analyst and visiting professor of health policy and administration at George Washington University’s Milken School, commented that at least a three-layer surgical mask should be worn and the fabric one, which is only decorative, should be worn on top. , but not only. Similarly, in an interview with CNN, he said that the KN95 and N95, which are for medical use, are the best option.