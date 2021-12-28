This is how these two new symptoms of the Omicron variant are presented.

MEXICO CITY (apro). – The doctor of the National Health Service of the United Kingdom, Amir Khan, reported on two new symptoms detected in patients infected by the Omicron variant of coronavirus: night sweats and low back pain.

These symptoms were added to those detected in a study called Zoe Covid that investigates the symptoms of this strain, led by the epidemiologist at King’s College London, Tim Spector, such as high fever, dry cough, muscle aches, throat irritation, loss of smell or taste, headache, runny nose, and tiredness.

In an interview with ITV published by The Sun, Amir Khan explained that sweats occur in patients when they are asleep and are the kind that soak you and have to make the infected get up and change clothes, he said.

