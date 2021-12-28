This is how the ideal alignment of Cruz Azul for the Clausura 2022 with its reinforcements is outlined

Juan Reynoso could change his starting eleven with the reinforcements that arrived for the next tournament.

Blue Cross has suffered some movements in its workforce during the winter market in view of the Closing 2022. So far they have lost important players such as Orbelín Pineda, Roberto Alvarado and Yoshimar Yotún, but they have managed to add Alejandro Mayorga, Uriel Antuna and Christian Tabó.

Goalkeeper

The seasoned goalkeeper remains the captain of Blue Cross, so it is expected that during the Clausura 2022 he will once again be the owner of the heavenly goal, which he has been defending since 2009.

Defenses

On the right side, Juan Reynoso also busy Joaquin Martinez and Ignacio Rivero. However, the Paraguayan is the one that has repeated the most times during the Peruvian administration, so it is expected that he will maintain the title label during the first half of 2022.

Juan Escobar could keep the starting tag at Clausura 2022. Imago7

Apparently, he will stay for at least six more months in the ranks of the Machine. The central Guaraní is the leader of the lower zone of Blue Cross and, although the celestial are looking for a defender, Aguilar could continue as a starter.

The ‘Cata’ remains one of the immovable pieces of Blue Cross, label that appears to hold during the Closing 2022, especially, if the Machine fails to close a reinforcement in the central defense zone.

The youth squad of Chivas is one of the reinforcements of Blue Cross for him Closing 2022. Mayorga would arrive to occupy the left side, an area in which the Machine suffered during the last semester due to the injury of Adrian Aldrete, even Juan Reynoso came to play Jaiber Jiménez.

Midfielders

Although it is the target of criticism from the cement fans, Juan Reynoso has shown that Baca is key in his scheme, as he is the one to recover the ball and give his team an outlet.

‘Pol’ returned to the Machine for 2021 and immediately earned a place in the eleventh of Juan Reynoso. The Argentine fought, but was finally an important part of the championship in the Guard1anes Clausura 2021, a contest in which he became a heavenly institution.

Although he did not close the year at his best, Romo is one of the best players he has Blue Cross in their ranks. In the event that the midfielder remains in the Machine, given the rumors that link him with Monterrey, he must take the leading role in the center of the heavenly field.

Luis Romo is one of the main players of Cruz Azul. Imago7

Attackers

Fresh from Chivas And with many doubts about his arrival, Antuna is forced to take over the right wing of the Machine, through the imbalance and speed that characterize him. However, it must also be constant, something that has been lacking in his career, especially at the club level.

He was the best footballer in Blue Cross in the Guard1anes Clausura 2021 championship, but it was lost for the second half of the year, in the Apertura 2021. The ‘Cabecita’, still with an uncertain future in the Machine, must regain the scoring nose with which he helped the cement workers to break the title drought.

It is an old acquaintance for Juan Reynoso, because he already directed it in Puebla. The Uruguayan’s main position is that of winger on the right, but in the presence of Uriel antuna, could be removed to the left wing, an area in which he has also played.