This is how Nicole Kidman learned to love her portrayal of Lucille Ball

Nicole Kidman in New York on December 1, 2021. (Jody Rogac / The New York Times)

Nicole Kidman has learned valuable lessons every time she plays a real-life character: how that person was misinterpreted by the society of the time, how that time in history is more like today than she realized. and most of all, how to keep your balance while walking barefoot in a container of grapes.

In recounting how she prepared to play Lucille Ball, the protagonist of “I Love Lucy,” Kidman suggested that her methodical efforts to learn Ball’s unforgettable grape-treading routine in 1956 weren’t enough when it came time to represent her to the public. camera.

“I’d only practiced on the floor,” Kidman said with bland frankness. “The only thing I didn’t count on was that there would be real grapes. They are actually very slippery, just so you know. “

In “All About the Ricardo’s,” a dramatic comedy written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, Kidman plays Ball in a story spanning a week in the making of the series “I Love Lucy,” in which she and her husband Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) struggle to incorporate Ball’s pregnancy into the plot, evade accusations that Ball is a communist, and reach a momentous point in their marriage.

Now in theaters and on Amazon Prime, the film includes some re-enactments of famous scenes from “I Love Lucy,” but ultimately it is a story of discovery, both for the TV star and the woman who interprets it.

Kidman, 54, is an Oscar and Emmy winner, and is once again one of the year-end award nominees for her performance in “All About the Ricardo.” However, she tends to question herself and has said she has little confidence in her comedic abilities.

With her approach to “All About Ricardo,” Kidman has identified more than expected with Ball, another actress who was pigeonholed and underrated in her time. Their life stories and talents may not quite match, but they both understood the need for humor to fulfill their personal goals.

Continue reading the story

Nicole Kidman in New York on December 1, 2021. (Jody Rogac / The New York Times)

Kidman put it this way: “I have to be fun, and doing it is hard.”

Kidman does not believe she was the most obvious candidate for the character of Ball or the lead actress sought out to play her.

At the beginning of the project, several years ago, “Todo sobre los Ricardo” was thought of as a television miniseries, according to Lucie Arnaz, actress and daughter of Ball and Desi Arnaz, and executive producer of the film.

Cate Blanchett was committed to the project, but by the time Sorkin got involved and the project went live on Amazon as a film, the actress was no longer available.

“It just took too long and we lost it,” Arnaz said in an interview. “I was devastated.” (A press representative for Blanchett declined to comment.)

When other actresses were seen, Arnaz noted: “None of them made me happy. It always seemed like we were wondering: ‘Who is the flavor of the month? Who has the hottest movie of the moment? ‘

Nonetheless, Arnaz said that when Kidman came up as a possibility, it piqued his interest.

“I thought it was a good thing, that we should only look for Australian actresses for this,” he joked.

Kidman wasn’t very familiar with Ball’s life when the character was proposed to her, but she said she could imagine the freedom it would take to play that slapping queen: “The way she moves and falls, every part of her body, You think, ‘Oh, I could be an absolute fool while playing it.’

Even so, Kidman commented that he began to have doubts after signing with some enthusiasm to participate in “All about the Ricardo.” He said his reluctance was partly due to the pacing of Sorkin’s dialogue-filled script and also the fact that the film was shot during the pandemic.

However, Kidman noted that, at a basic level, comedies are not easy for him as a genre or as acting opportunities.

“They don’t choose me to act in them,” he said. That may be the result of a career dedicated to drama or “it could also be my personality.”

What the movie really required, Kidman said, was that she play Lucille Ball (as she appears in Sorkin’s script) and not Lucy Ricardo.

“Lucy is a character … who is not Lucille,” he explained. “Lucille is extraordinary because they knocked her down, got up and continued with determination.”

The more he reflected on the script and learned about Ball’s life, Kidman added, the more he saw a versatile person who gave him a lot of emotions to play.

Regarding Ball’s marriage to the womanizer and alcoholic Arnaz, Kidman said: “She loved a person who reciprocated her, but who could not give her what she wanted most.” Referring to the frustrated film career that ultimately led Ball to “I Love Lucy,” he said, “It was a lot of fun, but I wanted to be a movie star.”

Kidman did not want to draw a direct parallel between Ball’s life and his own, but Lucie Arnaz welcomed the comparisons.

Arnaz claimed that, like his mother, Kidman “had been married; she knew what divorce is and trying to raise children in the spotlight; I knew what it is like to have a husband with addiction problems ”. (Kidman’s husband, singer Keith Urban, has undergone treatment for his drug and alcohol addiction.)

Kidman threw himself into physical preparations for the role and worked closely with a dialect consultant, Thom Jones, to develop the voices he would use for Lucille Ball and Lucy Ricardo.

As Jones explained, “Lucy is Lucille to the extreme. When Lucille played Lucy, she made a wide and exaggerated version of herself and raised the tone of her voice. “

Ball’s natural voice was lower and huskier from the years he had smoked, although Kidman did not go to great lengths to achieve a perfect impression.

“We wanted him to capture the essence of Lucille and convey it,” Jones said. “If you do an imitation, you are going to be too conscious of your exterior and you will not be able to satisfy your internal side as an actor.”

Kidman also studied personal audio recordings that Arnaz shared with her, and worked with a movement consultant as she learned to duplicate various “I love Lucy” routines, although only a handful appear in the film.

Kidman has already received multiple award nominations for “All About Ricardo,” including a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award, but her performance remains an occasional source of insecurity for her.

The actress seemed surprised when told about a trailer for the October film that only showed her face briefly in a span of about 75 seconds, and which led some viewers to wonder why Amazon appeared to be hiding Kidman.

When asked if he was aware of the developments or the strategy behind it, Kidman said, “I don’t know how to answer that, you know? I don’t deal with the promotional part. Maybe they were afraid to show me.

He took a deep breath before adding: “What a disappointment.”

Regardless of what other news you may receive from “All About the Ricardo”, Kidman will always have the experience of having been on a copy of the set of “I love Lucy” interpreting Ball’s material for the program and listening to the laughter of dozens of extras hired to play the show’s audience in the studio.

Kidman described in one word how she felt at the time: “Fantastic.” Then, as if wanting to demonstrate some of the skills that he had acquired in the film, he waited a moment and said, “By the way, they made you laugh.”

© 2021 The New York Times Company